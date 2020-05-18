More News:

May 18, 2020

Philly police seize more than 60 illegal ATVs, dirt bikes during weekend

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia police seized illegal ATVs and dirt bikes across the city after receiving complaints from residents, officials said.

Philadelphia police over the weekend seized more than 60 illegally operated ATVs and dirt bikes across the city after receiving complaints from residents.

Inspector Joseph Bologna, the operations commander of the department's Patrol Bureau, shared a photo Sunday of police hauling away several vehicles on a trailer.

Authorities said a total of 63 ATVs and dirt bikes were confiscated. Three arrests were made for theft, unauthorized use and fleeing police. Another 60 citations were issued for traffic code violations. 

"We will be conducting these operations throughout the summer, and potentially beyond," a police spokesperson said Monday.

Police did not elaborate about the complaints they had received from community members or say which neighborhoods were targeted.

Dirt bikes and ATVs are prohibited from being operated on city streets. Philadelphia police have conducted similar operations to seize these vehicles in the past, like in the spring of 2016 when the department confiscated more than 100 ATVs and dirtbikes

