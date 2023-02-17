More Culture:

February 17, 2023

Philly Pops postpones this weekend's concerts at The Met

The cash-strapped orchestra intends to make up its performances of 'Get Up, Stand Up: The Encyclopedia of Soul.' But new dates have not been announced

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Philly POPS
Philly Pops The Met Provided Image/Philly Pops

Philly Pops has postponed its 'Get Up, Stand Up' concerts, which were slated to be performed Saturday at The Met. New dates have not been announced.

The Philly Pops has postponed its performances at The Met this weekend – two weeks after moving them to the North Philadelphia venue. 

The orchestra was scheduled to play "Get Up, Stand Up: The Encyclopedia of Soul" on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Instead, the shows will be rescheduled as the Philly Pops work "to implement a sustainable financial model," the organization said Thursday. The new dates have not been announced. 

"We apologize to the ticketholders who had made plans to attend 'Get Up, Stand Up' on Saturday, and to the talented Pops musicians who had worked so hard to prepare for these shows," said Karen Corbin, the organization's chief operating officer. "We sincerely regret this inconvenience, but we intend to honor these commitments by rescheduling the 'Get Up, Stand Up' performances."

A spokesperson for Philly Pops, Annie Meko, declined to elaborate on why the shows had been postponed at the last minute, referring PhillyVoice to the orchestra's press release and reiterating that the shows would be rescheduled. 

On Feb. 2, the Philly Pops moved the shows from Verizon Hall to The Met. That switch was prompted by the orchestra's eviction from the Kimmel Cultural Campus earlier this year. The Pops had failed to make a $520,000 payment to the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, the city's largest arts presenter. 

"Get Up, Stand Up: The Encyclopedia of Soul" is a celebration of soul music. It includes songs such as "Heard It Through The Grapevine," "A Change Is Gonna Come," and "Let's Get It On." It is conducted by Emmy Award winner Rickey Minor and features "Hamilton" actor Joshua Henry

The Philly Pops initially decided to cease operations after its current season ends in July, marking the end of a four-decade run. But the orchestra reassessed that decision after the holiday season and launched a fundraising effort intended to keep it in business. The orchestra's union also reached a new contract agreement that does not expire until Aug. 31, 2024.

People who purchased tickets for the postponed concerts can call (215) 875-8004 with questions. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Philly POPS Philadelphia Concerts The Met Philadelphia Orchestra

Videos

Featured

Limited - IBEW Van All Electric

IBEW Local 98 Business Manager Mark Lynch shares his vision for the future
Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Now - 2/18: Penn Live Arts presents 'Mecca is Burning'

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized with clinical depression
Fetterman hospital depression

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Illness

Actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia; here's how the brain disorder impacts people
Bruce Willis frontotemporal dementia

Eagles

Source: The Eagles' and Vikings' trade conditions for Jalen Reagor
020123JalenReagor

TV

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos to join 'Live' as new co-host following Ryan Seacrest's exit
Kelly Ripa Live

Family-Friendly

Dive into a frigid pool in Fairmount Park to support Philly's lifeguards
Philly Pools Lifeguards

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved