Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to embark on first live tour together, which includes a stop in Atlantic City

Two of comedy's biggest stars are heading to the Jersey Shore this spring to reminisce over decades of friendship during a live show full of jokes and entertainment.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are embarking on the "Restless Leg Tour," which will include a limited East Coast run. After shows in Washington, D.C., Chicago and Boston, they will close out the tour with a show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on June 10.

"It's going to be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv — maybe a little slow dancing between us, we don't know yet — but its going to be be awesome," Fey said in an Instagram video announcement posted on Galentine's Day, the Feb. 13 holiday popularized by Poehler's character Leslie Knope on "Parks & Recreation."



The ticket presale is happening now, and can be accessed using the code "RESTLESS." The general sale begins Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. In Atlantic City, the celebrities will perform in the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena venue, which can seat up to 7,000 people.



This is the first joint tour for the comedy legends, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni, who have been friends for more than 30 years.

Fey, an Upper Darby native, is best known as the creator and star of "30 Rock," a satirical sitcom which holds the record for the most Emmy nominations in a single season for a comedy series. She also co-created "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" for Netflix, and co-executive produces "Girls5eva" for Peacock. Before that, she spent nine seasons as a head writer, cast member and "Weekend Update" host on "Saturday Night Live," during which time she wrote the hit comedy "Mean Girls."

Poehler was on SNL from 2001 to 2008, and joined Fey behind the "Weekend Update" desk as a co-host in 2004, marking the first time there were two female co-hosts in the segment. She left the sketch show to star in her beloved role on the Emmy-nominated comedy series "Parks and Recreation," which she reprised in a recent SNL episode. Poehler can currently be seen as co-host of Peacock’s "Baking It," where she also serves as executive producer.

The duo met before their SNL stints, in the 1990s Chicago improv scene. The pair has starred together in the comedies “Mean Girls,” “Baby Mama” and “Sisters,” and have hosted the Golden Globes together four times.

The schedule for Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour is as follows, and extra shows have already been added in Washington, D.C. and Chicago:

Friday, April 28 – Washington, D.C. (DAR Constitution Hall)

Saturday, April 29 – Washington, D.C. (DAR Constitution Hall)

Saturday, May 20 – Chicago (The Chicago Theatre)



Sunday, May 21 – Chicago (The Chicago Theatre)

Friday, June 9 – Boston (MGM Music Hall at Fenway)



Saturday, June 10 – Atlantic City (Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena)

