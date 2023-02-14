More Culture:

February 14, 2023

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to embark on first live tour together, which includes a stop in Atlantic City

The comedy legends will perform a show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 10 as part of a four-city East Coast run

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Comedy
tina fey amy poehler atlantic city hard rock tour NBC/Youtube

Comedy icons and longtime friends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are embarking on their first live tour together, the "Restless Leg Tour," which will include a show in Atlantic City on June 10.

Two of comedy's biggest stars are heading to the Jersey Shore this spring to reminisce over decades of friendship during a live show full of jokes and entertainment.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are embarking on the "Restless Leg Tour," which will include a limited East Coast run. After shows in Washington, D.C., Chicago and Boston, they will close out the tour with a show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on June 10.

"It's going to be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv — maybe a little slow dancing between us, we don't know yet  but its going to be be awesome," Fey said in an Instagram video announcement posted on Galentine's Day, the Feb. 13 holiday popularized by Poehler's character Leslie Knope on "Parks & Recreation."

The ticket presale is happening now, and can be accessed using the code "RESTLESS." The general sale begins Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. In Atlantic City, the celebrities will perform in the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena venue, which can seat up to 7,000 people.

This is the first joint tour for the comedy legends, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni, who have been friends for more than 30 years.

Fey, an Upper Darby native, is best known as the creator and star of "30 Rock," a satirical sitcom which holds the record for the most Emmy nominations in a single season for a comedy series. She also co-created "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" for Netflix, and co-executive produces "Girls5eva" for Peacock. Before that, she spent nine seasons as a head writer, cast member and "Weekend Update" host on "Saturday Night Live," during which time she wrote the hit comedy "Mean Girls." 

Poehler was on SNL from 2001 to 2008, and joined Fey behind the "Weekend Update" desk as a co-host in 2004, marking the first time there were two female co-hosts in the segment.  She left the sketch show to star in her beloved role on the Emmy-nominated comedy series "Parks and Recreation," which she reprised in a recent SNL episode. Poehler can currently be seen as co-host of Peacock’s "Baking It," where she also serves as executive producer.

The duo met before their SNL stints, in the 1990s Chicago improv scene. The pair has starred together in the comedies “Mean Girls,” “Baby Mama” and “Sisters,” and have hosted the Golden Globes together four times.

The schedule for Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour is as follows, and extra shows have already been added in Washington, D.C. and Chicago:

Friday, April 28 – Washington, D.C. (DAR Constitution Hall)

Saturday, April 29 – Washington, D.C. (DAR Constitution Hall)

Saturday, May 20 – Chicago (The Chicago Theatre)

Sunday, May 21 – Chicago (The Chicago Theatre)

Friday, June 9 – Boston (MGM Music Hall at Fenway) 

Saturday, June 10 – Atlantic City (Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena)

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Comedy Atlantic City Amy Poehler Tina Fey SNL Hard Rock AC

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Government

Sen. Bob Casey will not need further prostate cancer treatment after successful surgery, his office says
Bob Casey prostate cancer surgery

Sponsored

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Health News

Planting trees in neighborhoods may help residents live longer, study finds
Tree Canopy Study

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 draft picks
021123HowieRoseman

Music

Bruce Springsteen adds two more Philadelphia shows to 2023 tour
bruce springsteen philadelphia tour

Entertainment

Listen to scores from your favorite Warner Bros. movies at candlelit performances at Bok Building
Candlelight Warner Bros

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved