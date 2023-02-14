Bruce Springsteen adds two more Philadelphia shows to 2023 tour

Rock fans in the Philadelphia region now have two more chances to see "The Boss" this summer.

Bruce Springsteen has added stadium and arena shows in 18 North American cities to his 2023 tour with the E Street Band, including two concerts at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Friday, Aug. 18, the New Jersey native announced Tuesday.

Springsteen already has a March 16 stop set for Wells Fargo Center as part of the previously announced 31 U.S. performances schedule from February through April. Following the first U.S. leg of the tour, Springsteen and the band head to Europe and then return to the United States for 22 more shows between August and December.

Philadelphia is one of four cities where two concerts dates are being added as part of the second leg of the North American tour.

Tickets for the two new Philadelphia shows in August will go on sale through Citizens Bank Park's website on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets for other stops, which include Pittsburgh and East Rutherford, New Jersey, will have staggered release dates during the next two weeks.

Citizens Bank Park is one of two venues, along with Wrigley Field in Chicago, not using Ticketmaster — which had been embroiled in a legal battle over its handling of the ticket pre-sales for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — and its Verified Fan process to sell tickets.

Last summer, Wells Fargo Center sold its own tickets for Springsteen's show, although that process also was described by fans as "hell," due to long queues and astronomical prices.



This is Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's first North American tour in seven years. They last played in Philadelphia on Sept. 9, 2016, at Citizens Bank Park. The show lasted 3 hours and 47 minutes. Two days earlier, he played for 4 hours and 4 minutes in South Philly – his longest U.S. show ever.

"The Boss" kicked off his 2023 tour in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 1 with a 2 hour, 45 minute concert during which the band "rocked like their lives depended on it." The tour has continued with more stops in Florida along with Georgia and Texas.

The Feb. 10 concert in Dallas featured a stripped-back setlist due to three E Street Band members missing the show. Guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrel had tested positive for COVID-19, while Patti Scialfa, Springsteen's wife and a singer/guitarist in the band, was absent for undisclosed reasons.

During the early shows of the tour, the band has performed mostly songs from "Born to Run" (1975), "Darkness on the Edge of Town" (1978), "Born in the USA" (1984) and "Letter to You" (2020), although the set lists do touch on a variety of other eras of Springsteen's recording career.

Springsteen's latest album, "Only the Strong Survive," was released in November, and featured covers of soul classics by beloved artists of the 1960s and 1970s.