Check out these Pride Month events happening the first weekend of June in Philly

Pride Month begins Thursday and during all of June, a litany of special events take place to celebrate and support Philadelphia's LGBTQ community.

The weekend of events are centered around the Philadelphia Pride March and Festival, which takes place at Independence Mall and the Gayborhood on Sunday, June 4. Lasting all day and concluding in the same place where Philly's first Pride celebration ended in 1972, the march and festival will focus on inclusion, community and activism.

The city will recognize the start of Pride Month on Friday, June 2, with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall. At 12 p.m. Mayor Jim Kenney and the Office of LGBT Affairs also will host a discussion among community touching on important topics to queer people and the issues they face in Philadelphia.

Here are some of the special festivities happening during the first weekend of Pride Month.

Afternoon drag tea at Sofitel Philadelphia

On Saturday, June 3, Sofitel Philadelphia embarks on a full month of weekend drag teas featuring Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia. The event puts a spin on the hotel's typical weekend tea service with tea sandwiches, sweets, audience surprises, live entertainment and a complimentary mimosa, Bellini or glass of Champagne. Tickets are $75 per person, $5 of which will be donated to the Mazzoni Center.

Sofitel, 120 S. 17th St., kicks off Pride Month two days earlier on Thursday, June 1, with a flag-raising ceremony outside of the hotel where Philadelphia's Pride rainbow flag will be displayed. Inside, the hotel will create Philadelphia's LGBTQ Hall of Flags, featuring the city's flag along with other LGBTQ flags that celebrate the local gay community. Beginning at 2:15 p.m., food and drinks purchased from the Sofitel's banquet menu will support the Mazzoni Center, which provides health, wellness and legal services to the city's LGBTQ community.

Evil Genius Beer Co to host all-day, outdoor festival

Evil Genius Beer Co. is celebrating Pride Month with a block party on Saturday, June 3 from 12-7 p.m. at its Fishtown taproom, at 1727 N. Front St. Guests of all ages can take part in free activities like axe throwing and face painting, listen to live music from Class of 84 and try food from Electronic Eats, a food truck with video games.

An outdoor beer tent will serve canned cocktails and Evil Genius beers, including its limited-release "Love Is Love" Pride beer that supports The Trevor Project. There also will be queer-owned businesses on-site selling goods. The event is free to attend and open to families and leashed dogs.

On Sunday, June 4, Evil Genius hosts its Icons drag brunch with raffles and prizes from 12-2 p.m. Tickets are available now.

Drink, shop to support LGBTQ youth at Dock Street Brewing Co.

Dock Street Brewing Co. celebrates Pride Month with a party and market at its Point Breeze taproom, 2118 Washington Ave., on Saturday, June 3 from 1-5 p.m. This free-to-attend, family-friendly event will feature a live DJ, themed craft cocktails and beers and a raffle benefitting the Attic Youth Center. Among the local queer artists and business owners participating will be candle-makers 2AM Creators and fiber artist Noelle.

Hyatt Centric Center City's drag brunch and art exhibit

Hyatt Centric Center City hosts the first of its Four Star Drag Brunches at Patchwork Restaurant on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring a performance from Adele Computer.

Reservations are required, and there is an order minimum of one drink and meal per guest.

Taking place the same day will be the Pride Makers Mini Market at the hotel from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The free event, designed to highlight the city's LGBTQ-owned businesses, takes place in the Hyatt's Jackson Room and second floor lobby, featuring artwork for sale by Jaz Morse, Harrison James and Hannah Eagle and other creators.

The hotel's Pride Month festivities continues all month long with an exhibition from Nahova, June's artist-in-residence. A portion of proceeds from the sales of Nahova work will benefit the William Way LGBT Center and the Farmlink Project.

Candyland-themed dance party at Concourse Dance Bar

BOS Philly and CircuitMOM Productions team up to host "Candyland: The Ultimate Pride Celebration" at Concourse Dance Bar, 1635 Market St., on Saturday, June 3. from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. The music, dancing and community celebration will feature plenty of sweets and colorful Candyland fashion. The website has more information about what to wear, what to bring and a selection of general admission tickets starting at $60.

Philly Pride March and Festival

On Sunday, June 4, head over to Sixth and Walnut streets at 10:30 a.m. to take part in the Pride Walk, hosted by LGBTQ organization Galaei as part of this year's Pride March and Festival. The walk will feature short speeches from community leaders and musical performances as participants march their way to the Gayborhood.

The festival portion of the celebration runs from 12-7 p.m. and has designated spaces for families, sober people, community elders, dancers, communities of color and those looking for safe-sex resources and STI testing.

Laurel Hill Cemetery LGBTQ-themed walking tour

During the first weekend of Pride Month on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, Laurel Hill Cemetery hosts two LGBTQ-focused walking tours, delving into the often-ignored history of some of the people interred there, many of whom died during a time when it was illegal to be openly gay. "Out of the Closet and Into the Crypt" on Saturday, June 3, and "Love is for All: LGBTQ+ Stories of Laurel Hill West" tell about the history of Philly's LGBTQ community and activism surrounding burials.

Tickets start at $17, with discounts for seniors, youth and ACCESS cardholders. They can be purchased in person or online.