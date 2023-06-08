Check out these Pride Month events happening in Philly during the second full week of June

The first week of Pride Month in Philadelphia was full of festivities celebrating and supporting the local LGBTQ community, and there is plenty more to come throughout June.

Here are some of the special events happening across the city during the second full week of Pride Month, from June 12 to June 18:



Solve a "Golden Girls" murder mystery at the Red Rum Theater



Local theater company Without A Cue Productions is staging its "Golden Girls" murder mystery show Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. at the Red Rum Theater (601 Walnut St.). The show features characters from the beloved '80s sitcom "The Golden Girls," plus cocktails and prizes.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased online. Proceeds benefit the Welcome Project PA.

Learn about LGBTQ history and the Holocaust at the Weitzman

On Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m., the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (101 S. Independence Mall E.) is hosting a conversation with author and scholar W. Jake Newsome, who recently published his book “Pink Triangle Legacies: Coming Out in the Shadow of the Holocaust." During the event, Newsome and a panel of experts will discuss the intersection of the Holocaust and LGBTQ history.

General admission tickets cost $15 and can be purchased in advance online.

Enjoy a Jennifer Coolidge drag/comedy show at City Winery

Fans of Jennifer Coolidge can head to City Winery (990 Filbert St.) on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. for a comedy and drag variety show inspired by the "White Lotus" actress. The show is hosted by comedy artist, actor and writer Sarah Lazarus, and Coolidge herself has attended an iteration of the show before.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 online.

Watch a variety drag show at Hard Rock Cafe

The Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia (1113 Market St.) is hosting a "DRAGlesque Show" on Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. The variety drag show will celebrate the LGBTQ community with a cabaret-burlesque crossover event featuring singers, circus acts and more.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

Attend a dog-friendly drag show at Bark Social Manayunk

In honor of Pride Month, Bark Social, a social club that recently opened at 3720 Main St. in Manayunk, is hosting a dog-friendly drag show on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. "Bark After Dark" will feature drink specials and local drag entertainers.

Tickets, which start at $20, can be purchased online.

Celebrate science and love at the Franklin Institute

On Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m., The Franklin Institute (222 N. 20th St.) hosts its Science After Hours: Summer Ball, a 21-and-older party featuring music, food, drinks, dancing and drag performances that celebrate Pride Month.

The next day, June 17, from 12 to 4 p.m., the museum welcomes visitors for its Family Pride Day, which includes live shows, hands-on activities and demonstrations that combine science and drag.

Sip (or spill) the tea during Drag Tea at Sofitel

On Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m., Sofitel Philadelphia (120 S. 17th St.) hosts its third weekly drag tea of June. The event puts a spin on the hotel's typical weekend tea service with tea sandwiches, sweets, audience surprises, live entertainment and a complimentary drink.

Tickets are $75 per person, $5 of which will be donated to the Mazzoni Center.

Drink around the city during Pride bar crawl

Bar Crawl Live is hosting a Pride bar crawl across Philly on Saturday, June 17 starting at 3 p.m. Attendees will enjoy music and Pride-themed drinks at 10 participating LGBTQ-friendly bars. Tickets start at $15 and benefit the Trevor Project.