June 14, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge-themed drag and comedy night comes to City Winery this Thursday

At the June 15 variety show, the audience is encouraged to dress as their favorite Coolidge character

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Comedy
jennifer coolidge show.jpg Provided image/Monique Hernandez

Sarah Rachel Lazarus (center) hosts the show, which has already had successful runs in New York and Los Angeles.

City Winery is presenting a themed show on Thursday that might just make you want a hot dog real bad. It's a Jennifer Coolidge drag and comedy night, celebrating the "White Lotus" star and queer icon.

Hosted by comedian Sarah Rachel Lazarus, the show is in the middle of a summer tour after successful runs in New York and Los Angeles. Coolidge herself attended one of the L.A. shows this spring, making the act "officially Jennifer approved."

The Philadelphia show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress like their favorite Coolidge character, whether that's trophy wife Sherri Ann from "Best in Show," Paulette the nail tech from "Legally Blonde" or daffy heiress Tanya from HBO's "White Lotus." Over the course of the evening, standup comedians TaTa Sherise and John Hedrick will perform alongside drag queens X-Emma and VinChelle, who won the Philly Drag Wars back in 2015.

Tickets are still available for $20.

City Winery Presents: Jennifer Coolidge Comedy & Drag Variety Show

Thursday, June 15
7:30 p.m. | $20
City Winery
990 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

