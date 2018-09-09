A Philly row house collapsed in Mantua on Sunday morning

A Philadelphia row house collapsed in Mantua on Sunday morning, leaving picture frames exposed on the house's shared wall.

As of 6:45 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department was on the scene.



According to photos taken on the scene by Philadelphia photographer Matt Schaeffer, the collapse happened in the 3900 block of Aspen Street, about a mile northwest of Drexel University’s campus.

As of this story’s publishing, it’s unknown whether anyone was in the house when it collapsed.



This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

