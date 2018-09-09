A Philly row house collapsed in Mantua on Sunday morning

September 09, 2018
A Philadelphia row house collapsed in Mantua on Sunday morning, leaving picture frames exposed on the house's shared wall.
As of 6:45 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department was on the scene.
Here’s a closer of the house collapse on Aspen. Pictures can be seen still hanging on the wall. @PhillyFireDept remains on scene. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/zvvZeTXYwA— Matt Schaffer (@photoguy603) September 9, 2018
According to photos taken on the scene by Philadelphia photographer Matt Schaeffer, the collapse happened in the 3900 block of Aspen Street, about a mile northwest of Drexel University’s campus.
#BREAKING @PhillyFireDept on scene of a partial house collapse on the 3900 blk of Aspen St @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/jeA5Gdvgpq— Matt Schaffer (@photoguy603) September 9, 2018
As of this story’s publishing, it’s unknown whether anyone was in the house when it collapsed.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
