Philly Voice Sports Bets Episode 1: Eytan, Harry and Devan talk NFL Coach of the Year

PhillyVoice presents the PhillyVoice Sports Bets starring Eytan Shander, Devan Kaney, and Harry Mayes.

The trio discusses the current sports betting world, all in a quick 15 minutes.



Today on our premiere episode, the crew talks about Doug Pederson and his bid for NFL Coach of the Year, a popular college football over/under, and why in the world anyone on the show would root for the Braves...

Plus, what's the best smelling cereal?





PhillyVoice SportsBets is a brand-new comprehensive betting show that will be published every Monday, Wednesday and Friday right here on PhillyVoice and on PhillyVoice’s YouTube channel. The show will inform and entertain betting enthusiast with a local and national focus with short, quick hit 15 minutes episodes. The hosts will be covering timely best bets, sweats and other creative plays across the sports betting landscape.



PhillyVoice SportsBets will feature three hosts – each rotating hosting duties throughout the week:

• Devan Kaney is one of Philadelphia’s brightest young stars in the betting world as she continues to make her stamp on the sports scene, covering Philly sports and sideline reporting for ESPN. • Harry Mayes is a longtime sports talk radio veteran with years of sports betting content – way before it was “in”, bringing his sharp expertise in the worlds of golf, college football, and derailment of shows. • Eytan Shander continues to build a trusted and informed sports betting brand in Philadelphia, serving as the Betting expert for Fox29 and PhillyVoice Sports.

Be sure you subscribe to the PhillyVoice YouTube page to see current and past episodes, as the show will feature contests and giveaways. You can further interact with the show in the comments section.