Philly region under tornado watch on Friday, then temperatures in the 90s this weekend

The Philadelphia area has been placed under a tornado watch that will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday. Damaging winds and hail could be present in some areas as a strong storm system moves east. Temperatures are then expected to be in the 90s this weekend.

The National Weather Service's Mount Holly station issued the tornado watch advisory on Friday afternoon, covering a large area in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and portions of other states in the region. A flood advisory also is in effect.

A tornado watch differs from a warning in that it is a more general advisory that the conditions for a tornado may be present. A warning occurs when a tornado has either been spotted or picked up by radar.

Some severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of the region earlier Friday, including an area that covered Chester and Drexel Hill.

People covered under the tornado watch area are advised to keep an eye on weather alerts for updated conditions.

The weekend forecast in Philadelphia is expected to bring heat and humidity on Saturday and Sunday, with the highest temperatures expected Saturday. A heat advisory is in effect for the Philadelphia area from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 97 degrees, which would break a record of 95 set on the same date in 1934. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.

Sunday will be hot and humid as well, with a forecast high temperature of 91 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible at night as a cold front moves into the region, bringing temperatures down into the seventies during the early part of next week.

To stay cool this weekend, follow recommended tips for heat advisories and keep an eye on seniors, children and pets who may be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.