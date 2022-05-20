More News:

May 20, 2022

Philly region under tornado watch on Friday, then temperatures in the 90s this weekend

A heat advisory is in effect for hot, humid weather on Saturday and Sunday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Storms
Philly Weather Heat Storms MR.TINDC/FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS, CC BY 2.0

After a stormy Friday, temperatures in the Philadelphia region are expected to climb into the nineties on Saturday and Sunday. A heat advisory is in effect for the weekend.

The Philadelphia area has been placed under a tornado watch that will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday. Damaging winds and hail could be present in some areas as a strong storm system moves east. Temperatures are then expected to be in the 90s this weekend.

The National Weather Service's Mount Holly station issued the tornado watch advisory on Friday afternoon, covering a large area in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and portions of other states in the region. A flood advisory also is in effect. 

A tornado watch differs from a warning in that it is a more general advisory that the conditions for a tornado may be present. A warning occurs when a tornado has either been spotted or picked up by radar.

Some severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of the region earlier Friday, including an area that covered Chester and Drexel Hill.

MORE NEWS: Philly schools to bring back COVID-19 mask mandate, citing spike in cases

People covered under the tornado watch area are advised to keep an eye on weather alerts for updated conditions.

The weekend forecast in Philadelphia is expected to bring heat and humidity on Saturday and Sunday, with the highest temperatures expected Saturday. A heat advisory is in effect for the Philadelphia area from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 97 degrees, which would break a record of 95 set on the same date in 1934. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.

Sunday will be hot and humid as well, with a forecast high temperature of 91 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible at night as a cold front moves into the region, bringing temperatures down into the seventies during the early part of next week.

To stay cool this weekend, follow recommended tips for heat advisories and keep an eye on seniors, children and pets who may be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Storms Philadelphia Heat

Videos

Featured

comcast rise chanda anderson

Comcast to accept applications for next round of grants for minority- and women-owned businesses
Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Judge halts PennDOT's controversial bridge tolling plan amid lawsuit
Girard Point Bridge PennDOT

Sponsored

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Happy Valley

Illness

COVID-19 cases are spiking, but Philly isn't reinstating a mask mandate
COVID Spike Philly

Eagles

10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury
Jalen_Hurts_Lane_Johnson_celebrate_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese78.jpg

Food & Drink

Temple University to open new restaurant at former Draught Horse Pub & Grill location
The Peabody Temple University

Arts & Culture

Pop-up market at the Bourse in Old City to feature weekly rotation of artists, vendors
Art Star Pop Up Market.jpg

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved