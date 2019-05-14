More Culture:

May 14, 2019

PHOTOS: The 'Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event'

Hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, the event supports veterans and members of the military

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - Beat 'N Eats HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Ryan Cabrera and The Potash Twins perform at the 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

Hosted by Chef Robert Irvine of Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible," the third annual Beats ’n Eats Food + Music Event, was held Monday, May 13, at The Fillmore Philadelphia. 

The event was an immersive, one-of-a-kind food and music experience featuring a family-style, six-course meal prepared by globally-acclaimed chefs including Andrew Zimmern (Bizarre Foods), Buddy Valastro (Cake Boss), Cat Cora (Iron Chef America), Jose Garces (Iron Chef America), Kevin Sbraga (Top Chef Winner) and Marcie Turney (renowned Philadelphia restaurateur and “Empress of 13th Street”) with live music performances artists between each course. 

Proceeds from the event benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation, the primary focus is on giving-back and supporting our military personnel.

Below are some photos from the event.

Dillon - Beat 'N EatsHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.


Dillon - Beat 'N EatsHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Evan and Marcie Turney, center-left, help to prepare a dish of poached shrimp and leeks by Andre Zimmern, center, at the 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.


Dillon - Beat 'N EatsHughE Dillon/HUGHE

Chris Kaag, Robert Irvine, Gretchen Kaag and Eric Schippers at the 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.


Dillon - Beat 'N EatsHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Lauren Hart performs at the VIP Reception at the 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.


Dillon - Beat 'N EatsHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Todd Carmichael of La Colombe with daughters Yordi Hart Carmichael and Yemi Hart Carmichael watch at the 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.


Dillon - Beat 'N EatsHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Ivy Harris and Quincy Harris of Fox29 at the 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.


Dillon - Beat 'N EatsHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Chefs Jose Garaces and Kevin Sbraga at the 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.


Dillon - Beat 'N EatsDillon - Beat 'N Eats/for PhillyVoice

Robert Irvine and Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor greet Swoop at the 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.


Dillon - Beat 'N EatsHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Rory Tippit, Jason Seery, Randy Forte and Paige Kelly at the 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.


Dillon - Beat 'N EatsHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Matt Ricciotti and Joe McCollum of Live Nation, with Nicole Michalik from WXTU at the 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.



HughE Dillon
