PHOTOS: The 'Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event'

Hosted by Chef Robert Irvine of Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible," the third annual Beats ’n Eats Food + Music Event, was held Monday, May 13, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

The event was an immersive, one-of-a-kind food and music experience featuring a family-style, six-course meal prepared by globally-acclaimed chefs including Andrew Zimmern (Bizarre Foods), Buddy Valastro (Cake Boss), Cat Cora (Iron Chef America), Jose Garces (Iron Chef America), Kevin Sbraga (Top Chef Winner) and Marcie Turney (renowned Philadelphia restaurateur and “Empress of 13th Street”) with live music performances artists between each course.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation, the primary focus is on giving-back and supporting our military personnel.

Below are some photos from the event.

The 3rd Annual Beats 'n Eats Food + Music Event, held Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.



Evan and Marcie Turney, center-left, help to prepare a dish of poached shrimp and leeks by Andre Zimmern, center



Chris Kaag, Robert Irvine, Gretchen Kaag and Eric Schippers

Lauren Hart performs at the VIP Reception



Todd Carmichael of La Colombe with daughters Yordi Hart Carmichael and Yemi Hart Carmichael



Ivy Harris and Quincy Harris of Fox29



Chefs Jose Garaces and Kevin Sbraga



Robert Irvine and Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor greet Swoop



Rory Tippit, Jason Seery, Randy Forte and Paige Kelly



Matt Ricciotti and Joe McCollum of Live Nation, with Nicole Michalik from WXTU






