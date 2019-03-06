More News:

March 06, 2019

PHOTOS: Commuters receive 'Ashes to Go' on holy day of repentance

Reverends from St. Peter's Episcopal Church offered ashes at Jefferson Station

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Ash Wednesday Ashes to Go Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

"It's nice to see [the reverends] reaching out and coming to where people are, rather than waiting in the church for us to come to them," says Gene Sonn, who has received ashes from them in the past.

Reverends from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Philadelphia greeted morning commuters on Ash Wednesday with their annual "Ashes to Go" offering at Jefferson Station.

To mark the first day of Lent - the Christian period of fasting, repentance and reflection that leads up to the holy day of Easter -- ash is marked on the foreheads of people as “a reminder that life is so finite. Let’s do something with this short, brief life we have," said Rev. Sean Lanigan. "The ashes symbolize so many things."

Those wishing to receive ash formed lines early Wednesday morning near an exit of Jefferson Station. “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return,” said Rev. Claire Nevin-Field while administering ash. The church has been administering ashes at the station for the past five to six years. 

The ash itself is typically made from the burned palms for the previous year’s Palm Sunday, "but recently we’ve been using native grasses instead of having palms flown in from South America,” said Rev. Claire Nevin-Field. 

Below are some photos from the event on Wednesday, which served more-than 200 commuters in Center City.

Carroll - Ash Wednesday Ashes to GoThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

“Giving ash is a symbol of us being out in the world, there are no boundaries, there are no barriers. We are all beloved in God's eyes. Everyone possesses dignity.” Rev. Claire Nevin-Field.


Carroll - Ash Wednesday Ashes to GoThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

“This is a very powerful reminder that intimacy and connectedness can happen in unexpected places. Life is a gift. God is a gift.” Rev. Claire Nevin-Field.


Carroll - Ash Wednesday Ashes to GoThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Commuters line up to receive ashes from Rev. Sean Lanigan from Saint Peter's Episcopal Church at Jefferson Station, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.


Carroll - Ash Wednesday Ashes to GoThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Teal Luszczak of Bensalem, PA, receives ashes on Ash Wednesday at Jefferson Station. “It's great, I see them every year. In fact, I remembered yesterday that I would likely see them today.”


Carroll - Ash Wednesday Ashes to GoThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The reverends Claire Nevin-Field and Sean Lanigan estimated they administered ashes to over 200 people during the morning rush hour on Ash Wednesday at Jefferson Station.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

