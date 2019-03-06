PHOTOS: Commuters receive 'Ashes to Go' on holy day of repentance

Reverends from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Philadelphia greeted morning commuters on Ash Wednesday with their annual "Ashes to Go" offering at Jefferson Station.

To mark the first day of Lent - the Christian period of fasting, repentance and reflection that leads up to the holy day of Easter -- ash is marked on the foreheads of people as “a reminder that life is so finite. Let’s do something with this short, brief life we have," said Rev. Sean Lanigan. "The ashes symbolize so many things."

Those wishing to receive ash formed lines early Wednesday morning near an exit of Jefferson Station. “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return,” said Rev. Claire Nevin-Field while administering ash. The church has been administering ashes at the station for the past five to six years.

The ash itself is typically made from the burned palms for the previous year’s Palm Sunday, "but recently we’ve been using native grasses instead of having palms flown in from South America,” said Rev. Claire Nevin-Field.

Below are some photos from the event on Wednesday, which served more-than 200 commuters in Center City.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice “Giving ash is a symbol of us being out in the world, there are no boundaries, there are no barriers. We are all beloved in God's eyes. Everyone possesses dignity.” Rev. Claire Nevin-Field.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice “This is a very powerful reminder that intimacy and connectedness can happen in unexpected places. Life is a gift. God is a gift.” Rev. Claire Nevin-Field.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Commuters line up to receive ashes from Rev. Sean Lanigan from Saint Peter's Episcopal Church at Jefferson Station, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Teal Luszczak of Bensalem, PA, receives ashes on Ash Wednesday at Jefferson Station. “It's great, I see them every year. In fact, I remembered yesterday that I would likely see them today.”