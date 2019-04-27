Photos: Philly's mysterious Furnace Party

The mysterious Furnace Party on Saturday drew hundreds of people from all over the Philadelphia region to a vacant lot at 27th Street and Girard Avenue. Some drinking a special "Do Attend" beer. Others were prepared to grill out and listen to tunes on a sunny, breezy day.

PhillyVoice staffers Thom Carroll and Brian Hickey were on scene to document Philly's most-talked-about event since the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The man who goes by ABBA arrives at Furnace Party. He is the apparent author of the mysterious letter that captivated the city for weeks.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice For some, the Furnace Party was Halloween in April. Here, one attendee wears a shark costume.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Furnace Party at 27th and Girard in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood drew hundreds to a vacant lot.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice An attendee wears a mask to Saturday's vacant lot party in Brewerytown.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice People check out the goings-on at the big event.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A bulldozer attends the Furnace Party.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice This is Alvonia Smith. She typed the Furnace Party letter months ago. She said the man behind it – who she will not name beyond ABBA – is supposed to attend the event.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Do Attend, Crime and Punishment's double IPA, looks a bit like a glass of fresh orange juice. Taps opened early for Saturday's gathering at 27th Street and Girard Avenue in Brewerytown.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Xavier Synnestvedt of Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, dressed as a welder, was told about the Furnace Party by his religion teacher.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Crime and Punishment Brewing’s draft list, including the Do Attend double IPA to mark Saturday's event at a nearby lot in Brewerytown.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Emily Prigmore and Taylor Poticher were the first two to arrive at the Furnace Party site on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Fairmount resident Ted Gardner, a regular at the Crime & Punishment brewery, got his Do Attend shirt from Amazon.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Ninety minutes before the appointed time of noon, the Furnace Party had drawn its first attendees to the vacant lot at 27th and Girard in Brewerytown on Saturday.

Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Joel Todd of East Falls created a website in anticipation of Saturday's Furnace Party. He will attend with a group of friends and a 'drinking chaperone' who responded to a Craigslist ad.

PhillyVoice Illustration/Photo by Brian Hickey The Furnace Party is set for noon Saturday on an empty lot in Brewerytown.



