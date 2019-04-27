More News:

April 27, 2019

Photos: Philly's mysterious Furnace Party

Here's how people celebrated one of the city's buzziest events of the year

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Furnace Party Gatherings
Furnace Party Mask 04272019 Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An attendee wears a mask to Saturday's vacant lot party in Brewerytown.

The mysterious Furnace Party on Saturday drew hundreds of people from all over the Philadelphia region to a vacant lot at 27th Street and Girard Avenue. Some drinking a special "Do Attend" beer. Others were prepared to grill out and listen to tunes on a sunny, breezy day.

PhillyVoice staffers Thom Carroll and Brian Hickey were on scene to document Philly's most-talked-about event since the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

Furnace Party ABBA the author 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The man who goes by ABBA arrives at Furnace Party. He is the apparent author of the mysterious letter that captivated the city for weeks.

Furnace Party Costume 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

For some, the Furnace Party was Halloween in April. Here, one attendee wears a shark costume.

Furnace Party Aerial 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Furnace Party at 27th and Girard in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood drew hundreds to a vacant lot.

Furnace Party Mask 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An attendee wears a mask to Saturday's vacant lot party in Brewerytown.

Furnace Party Crowd 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

People check out the goings-on at the big event.

Furnace Party Bulldozer 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A bulldozer attends the Furnace Party.

Alvonia Smith Furnace Party 04272019Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice

This is Alvonia Smith. She typed the Furnace Party letter months ago. She said the man behind it – who she will not name beyond ABBA – is supposed to attend the event.

Furnace Party Beer 2 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Do Attend, Crime and Punishment's double IPA, looks a bit like a glass of fresh orange juice. Taps opened early for Saturday's gathering at 27th Street and Girard Avenue in Brewerytown.


Furnace Party Welder 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Xavier Synnestvedt of Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, dressed as a welder, was told about the Furnace Party by his religion teacher.


Furnace Party Beer 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Crime and Punishment Brewing’s draft list, including the Do Attend double IPA to mark Saturday's event at a nearby lot in Brewerytown.


Furnace PartyBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Emily Prigmore and Taylor Poticher were the first two to arrive at the Furnace Party site on Saturday, April 27, 2019.


Furnace Party Beer3 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Fairmount resident Ted Gardner, a regular at the Crime & Punishment brewery, got his Do Attend shirt from Amazon.


Furnace Party Early Attendees 04272019Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Ninety minutes before the appointed time of noon, the Furnace Party had drawn its first attendees to the vacant lot at 27th and Girard in Brewerytown on Saturday.


Furnace PartyBrian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Joel Todd of East Falls created a website in anticipation of Saturday's Furnace Party. He will attend with a group of friends and a 'drinking chaperone' who responded to a Craigslist ad.


Furnace Party Letter and Lot 04252019PhillyVoice Illustration/Photo by Brian Hickey

The Furnace Party is set for noon Saturday on an empty lot in Brewerytown.



