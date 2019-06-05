PHOTOS: Grand opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove

The John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove celebrated the grand opening of a new 18,000-square-foot nature-based museum at historic Mill Grove on Tuesday, June 4.

The $13 million project offers interactive and family-friendly ways to explore the legacy of famed ornithologist John James Audubon with galleries and exhibits. Also new at the center is the Fledgling Trail located behind the new museum, which teaches the stages of a bird’s life from egg to first flight. The Fledgling Trail also includes a sensory garden, and ADA-accessible play areas.

There are also miles of nature trails and a pavilion to watch nature unfold. And during Tuesday’s ceremony, several bald eagles flew over the crowd.



Below are photos from Tuesday’s grand opening.



Dillon - Audubon/for PhillyVoice The new 18,000-square-foot nature-based museum offered interactive and family-friendly ways to explore the legacy of famed ornithologist John James Audubon, Tuesday, June 4 at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Annabelle and Lily collect pine sap from a tree to use as glue to build bird houses, Tuesday, June 4 at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice David Ringer, Chief Network Officer at the National Audubon Society, with Susan Linden, Tuesday, June 4 at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Environmentalist Walt Pomeroy, author of Project Puffin, Steve Kress, and osprey expert Dr. Rob Bierregaard, at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA, June 4, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice There are several displays with features for people with auditory sensitivity at the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Carrie Barron, Assistant Director and Education Manager of Audubon Pennsylvania, with a rescued horned owl named Odeon, Tuesday, June 4 at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.