More Culture:

June 05, 2019

PHOTOS: Grand opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove

During Tuesday’s ceremony, several bald eagles flew over the crowd.

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Grand Opening Nature
Dillon - John James Audubon Center HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Guests visiting the new museum can also explore the 230-acre property which includes John J. Audubon's home and gardens.

The John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove celebrated the grand opening of a new 18,000-square-foot nature-based museum at historic Mill Grove on Tuesday, June 4.

The $13 million project offers interactive and family-friendly ways to explore the legacy of famed ornithologist John James Audubon with galleries and exhibits. Also new at the center is the Fledgling Trail located behind the new museum, which teaches the stages of a bird’s life from egg to first flight. The Fledgling Trail also includes a sensory garden, and ADA-accessible play areas. 

There are also miles of nature trails and a pavilion to watch nature unfold. And during Tuesday’s ceremony, several bald eagles flew over the crowd.

Below are photos from Tuesday’s grand opening.

Dillon - John James Audubon CenterDillon - Audubon/for PhillyVoice

The new 18,000-square-foot nature-based museum offered interactive and family-friendly ways to explore the legacy of famed ornithologist John James Audubon, Tuesday, June 4 at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.


Dillon - John James Audubon CenterHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Annabelle and Lily collect pine sap from a tree to use as glue to build bird houses, Tuesday, June 4 at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.

\

Dillon - John James Audubon CenterHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

David Ringer, Chief Network Officer at the National Audubon Society, with Susan Linden, Tuesday, June 4 at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.


Dillon - John James Audubon CenterHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Environmentalist Walt Pomeroy, author of Project Puffin, Steve Kress, and osprey expert Dr. Rob Bierregaard, at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA, June 4, 2019.


Dillon - John James Audubon CenterHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

There are several displays with features for people with auditory sensitivity at the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.


Dillon - John James Audubon CenterHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Carrie Barron, Assistant Director and Education Manager of Audubon Pennsylvania, with a rescued horned owl named Odeon, Tuesday, June 4 at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.


Dillon - John James Audubon CenterHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Phil and Bonnie Witmer look at one of the many displays on birds, Tuesday, June 4 at the opening of the John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove, in Audubon, PA.


013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Grand Opening Nature Philadelphia The Outdoors Birds ADA Birding

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers draft workout notes: Carsen Edwards unfazed by height concerns heading into NBA
060519-CarsenEdwards-USAToday

Investigations

Allentown woman reportedly dies at Dominican Republic hotel, days before couple found dead at same hotel
Dominican Republic hotel allentown woman

Fashion

The place to go to make prom dreams out of simple cloth
Carroll - Fabric Row during prom season

Eagles

Eagles DE Brandon Graham says 2019 is a 'double-digit year'
032519BrandonGraham

Senior Health

Philadelphia is home to six of the worst nursing homes in the U.S.
Worst nursing homes Philadelphia

Courts

The 'Swiss Cheese Pervert' breaks his silence on a life of infamy
Christopher Pagano Swiss Cheese Pervert 06042019

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved