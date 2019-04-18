PHOTOS: Philadelphia Union x Parley Kit launch party

On April 17, the Philadelphia Union hosted the Union x Parley Kit launch party at Bloomingdale’s in King of Prussia in honor of Earth Day on April 22. There was meet-and-greet and fashion show with Philadelphia Union players Matt Real, Matt Freese, Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie, and a Parley kit launch party.

About 200 fans turned out for the first chance to buy jerseys resulting from the Adidas x Parley partnership, which is a part of MLS WORKS Greener Goals, a league-wide effort to highlight MLS’ commitment to environmental sustainability. The initiative hopes to raise awareness and inspire action around the harmful impact of marine plastic pollution by creating customized uniforms built of technical yarns made from Parley Ocean Plastic. Each product is crafted using upcycled plastic intercepted on beaches and in coastal communities.

Union players will wear the uniforms during the April 20 home game against the Montreal Impact at Talen Energy Stadium. Ten percent of all the sales from the launch party were donated to the Union Foundation.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia Union fans Eleuterio and Juan buy the 2019 adidas x Parley for the Oceans kit at a launch party at Bloomingdale's at the King of Prussia Mall, April 17, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Jilliane Wimmer buys the 2019 Adidas x Parley for the Oceans kit at a launch party at Bloomingdale's King of Prussia store, April 17, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Roxy Romeo from Q102 FM emcees the Union x Parley Kit launch party fashion show at Bloomingdale's in King of Prussia, April 17, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia Union defender Matthew Real wearing RLX golf wear at the Union x Parley Kit launch party at Bloomingdale's King of Prussia, April 17, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia Union defender Auston Trusty wearing RLX golf wear at the Union x Parley Kit launch party at Bloomingdale's King of Prussia, April 17, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia Union Mark McKenzie wearing RLX golf wear at the Union x Parley Kit launch party at Bloomingdale's King of Prussia, April 17, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Matt Freese wears Bloomingdale's Active and Surplus styles at the Union x Parley Kit launch party at the retailer's store in King of Prussia, April 17, 2019.





