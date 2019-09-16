More Culture:

September 16, 2019

Photos: Restaurants throw down at 19th Burger Brawl

The Navy Yard event crowned two winners

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Burger Brawl Competitions
Dillon - Burger Brawl HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Moonshine Philly's "The Pennsport" – crispy prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, basil aioli, arugula and tomato jam on a garlic toasted bun – took 3rd Place Judges Choice at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

More than 50 restaurants battled for bragging rights at the 9th annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl on Sunday.

Lucky's Last Chance "Pickle Monster" – two quarter-pound patties with American cheese, sweet relish, deep fried pickles, pickle aioli, topped with Herr's pickle flavored potato chips on a butter-toasted Liscio's bakery roll – was the judges' favorite.

The People's Choice winner was Bainbridge Street Barrell House and its eight-ounce brisket burger blend with horseradish cheddar, fig aioli, shredded lettuce, a plum shishito bacon jam and fried shallots.

A record crowd of 3,900 patrons attended the event at the Navy Yard to help support students attending Philadelphia schools.

Here are photos from the event:

Dillon - Burger BrawlHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Danielle Floyd and Kathryn Block agreed their favorite burger was Village Whiskey's crab cake and bacon burger at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

Dillon - Burger BrawlHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Enjoying the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard are, from left, Howard Monroe of CBS Philly, Shaina Humphries of Fox29 and Michaelina Quintiliani of XTU 92.5 FM.

Dillon - Burger BrawlHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

From left, Mike Jerrick of Fox 29; Rob Wasserman, founder of Burger Brawl; and William R. Hite Jr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia visit the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

Dillon - Burger BrawlHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

With a new fall date and a larger space, Philadelphia Burger Brawl attracted 3,900 people at the Navy Yard.

Dillon - Burger BrawlHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Matt Cord and Natalie Egenolf, wearing Eagles green extensions from Moxie Blue Salon in her hair, at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

Dillon - Burger BrawlHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Eric Wagner of Ice Sculpture Philly created this Eagles ice sculpture in under an hour at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

Dillon - Burger BrawlHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Travis Washington of ThrowHouse instructs guests on how to throw an ax at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

Dillon - Burger BrawlHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

From left, Samantha Landsberg, Steven Haskell, Josh Moore, Tom DeStefano and Jacklin Altman pose for a photo at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

