Photos: Restaurants throw down at 19th Burger Brawl

More than 50 restaurants battled for bragging rights at the 9th annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl on Sunday.

Lucky's Last Chance "Pickle Monster" – two quarter-pound patties with American cheese, sweet relish, deep fried pickles, pickle aioli, topped with Herr's pickle flavored potato chips on a butter-toasted Liscio's bakery roll – was the judges' favorite.

The People's Choice winner was Bainbridge Street Barrell House and its eight-ounce brisket burger blend with horseradish cheddar, fig aioli, shredded lettuce, a plum shishito bacon jam and fried shallots.

A record crowd of 3,900 patrons attended the event at the Navy Yard to help support students attending Philadelphia schools.

Here are photos from the event:

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Danielle Floyd and Kathryn Block agreed their favorite burger was Village Whiskey's crab cake and bacon burger at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Enjoying the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard are, from left, Howard Monroe of CBS Philly, Shaina Humphries of Fox29 and Michaelina Quintiliani of XTU 92.5 FM.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice From left, Mike Jerrick of Fox 29; Rob Wasserman, founder of Burger Brawl; and William R. Hite Jr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia visit the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice With a new fall date and a larger space, Philadelphia Burger Brawl attracted 3,900 people at the Navy Yard.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Matt Cord and Natalie Egenolf, wearing Eagles green extensions from Moxie Blue Salon in her hair, at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Eric Wagner of Ice Sculpture Philly created this Eagles ice sculpture in under an hour at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Travis Washington of ThrowHouse instructs guests on how to throw an ax at the 9th Annual Philadelphia Burger Brawl at the Navy Yard.