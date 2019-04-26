More Sports:

April 26, 2019

PHOTOS: Scenes from the 125th Penn Relays

Thousands compete in the nation's largest and oldest track and field event

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - 2019 Penn Relays Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Runners in the staging lane look on as their teammates compete in a 4x400-meter relay during the Penn Relays, Thursday, April 25,2019.

For the past 125 years, the Penn Relays have been held at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field. Since it's inception, the event has attracted some of the best high school, college and professional athletes to compete in the prestigious track and field meet, which is now the nation's oldest and largest of its kind.

The event is held from Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27, and is expected to attract more than 100,000 fans.

Here is a photo gallery from Thursday's competition of the long jump, pole vault and running events.

Carroll - 2019 Penn Relays Shantae Foreman of Excelsior High SchThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Shantae Foreman of Excelsior High School in Jamaica, competes in the long jump championship at the 125th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Thursday, April 25, 2019.


Carroll - 2019 Penn Relays Battlefield High SchoolThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Runners from Battlefield High School in Virginia pause for a moment ahead of their 4x400-meter relay race, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Penn Relays.

Carroll - 2019 Penn Relays Mills Godwin High SchoolThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A runner from the Mills Godwin High School competes in the 4x400 meter relay at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Carroll - 2019 Penn Relays College distance medley Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Runners in the college distance medley compete at the Penn Relays, Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Carroll - 2019 Penn Relays Aliella Delafosse Bullis School Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Aliella Delafosse of the Bullis School in Maryland soars though the air in the women's high school long jump championship at Franklin Field, Thursday, April 25, 2019.


Carroll - 2019 Penn Relays Championship of America Invitational Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

14 schools competed in the Championship of America Invitational distance medley Thursday at the Penn Relays. The University of Pennsylvania was the first Ivy League women's team to ever win in this event.


Carroll - 2019 Penn Relays Championship of America Invitational Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The University of Pennsylvania women's team after winning the Championship of America Invitational distance medley Thursday at the Penn Relays.


Carroll - 2019 Penn Relays Ashley Bailey University of Delaware Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Ashley Bailey of the University of Delaware competes in the College women's Pole Vault Championships at the Penn Relays, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Bailey placed second overall.



