PHOTOS: Scenes from the 125th Penn Relays

For the past 125 years, the Penn Relays have been held at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field. Since it's inception, the event has attracted some of the best high school, college and professional athletes to compete in the prestigious track and field meet, which is now the nation's oldest and largest of its kind.

The event is held from Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27, and is expected to attract more than 100,000 fans.



Here is a photo gallery from Thursday's competition of the long jump, pole vault and running events.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Shantae Foreman of Excelsior High School in Jamaica, competes in the long jump championship at the 125th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Thursday, April 25, 2019.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Runners from Battlefield High School in Virginia pause for a moment ahead of their 4x400-meter relay race, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Penn Relays.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A runner from the Mills Godwin High School competes in the 4x400 meter relay at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Runners in the college distance medley compete at the Penn Relays, Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Aliella Delafosse of the Bullis School in Maryland soars though the air in the women's high school long jump championship at Franklin Field, Thursday, April 25, 2019.





Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice 14 schools competed in the Championship of America Invitational distance medley Thursday at the Penn Relays. The University of Pennsylvania was the first Ivy League women's team to ever win in this event.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The University of Pennsylvania women's team after winning the Championship of America Invitational distance medley Thursday at the Penn Relays.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Ashley Bailey of the University of Delaware competes in the College women's Pole Vault Championships at the Penn Relays, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Bailey placed second overall.







