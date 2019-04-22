Penn Relays at Franklin Field celebrating 125 years

The Penn Relays, the nation's oldest and largest track meet, turns 125 this year.

During the three-day event, high school, college and professional track and field stars compete at University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field.

From Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27, more than 100,000 fans are expected to attend.

Arguably, the most exciting race is USA versus The World, where some of the best runners from around the globe compete, breaking records and sometimes going on to be Olympic superstars. Usain Bolt dazzled crowds in 2010.

Below is the schedule of events.

• Thursday, April 25 (10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.) – high school girls, college women, nighttime distance races

• Friday, April 26 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) – high school boys and girls, college men and women, Olympic development events

• Saturday, April 27 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – college men and women, h igh school boys, USA vs. The World

Tickets are required to enter Franklin Field. Single-day tickets, three-day passes and a VIP experience package are available.

Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27

Tickets starting at $18

Franklin Field at University of Pennsylvania

235 S. 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



