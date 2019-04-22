More Events:

April 22, 2019

Penn Relays at Franklin Field celebrating 125 years

Watch some of the best track and field athletes compete

By Sinead Cummings
Carroll - The 124th Penn Relays Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

High school girls run in the 4x400-meter relay at Franklin Field during the 124th Penn Relays, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

The Penn Relays, the nation's oldest and largest track meet, turns 125 this year. 

During the three-day event, high school, college and professional track and field stars compete at University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field.

From Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27, more than 100,000 fans are expected to attend.

Arguably, the most exciting race is USA versus The World, where some of the best runners from around the globe compete, breaking records and sometimes going on to be Olympic superstars. Usain Bolt dazzled crowds in 2010.

Below is the schedule of events.

• Thursday, April 25 (10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.) – high school girls, college women, nighttime distance races
• Friday, April 26 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) – high school boys and girls, college men and women, Olympic development events
• Saturday, April 27 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – college men and women, high school boys, USA vs. The World

Tickets are required to enter Franklin Field. Single-day tickets, three-day passes and a VIP experience package are available.

125th Penn Relays Carnival

Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27
Tickets starting at $18
Franklin Field at University of Pennsylvania
235 S. 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Sinead Cummings
