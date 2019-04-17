More Events:

April 17, 2019

Join in free yoga at LOVE Park on National Pretzel Day

Grab a pre-workout snack at the SuperPretzel food truck, which will be handing out free samples all day

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The refurbished LOVE sculpture at LOVE Park, Feb. 13, 2018.

SuperPretzel, the brand of frozen soft pretzels you can heat up in the microwave or oven, is hosting free yoga in LOVE Park on National Pretzel Day, April 26.

The Friday evening class will start at 6 p.m. and the first 40 participants in attendance will get a free SuperPretzel-branded yoga mat.

RELATED: Celebrate Earth Day by signing up for the Run for Clean Air | Run Wild for the Zoo 5K helps support wildlife

But there's another reason to show up early. Throughout the day, a SuperPretzel food truck will hand out free samples and JJ, the brand's mascot, will be hanging around, ready to pose for photos.

When it's time for yoga, local instructor Ashley Rufo will lead attendees through the poses. She also posted on her Instagram that Athleta, the women's yoga clothing company, will be joining her with giveaways.

Free Yoga

Friday, April 26
6 p.m. | Free
LOVE Park
1501 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19102

