April 16, 2019

Celebrate Earth Day by signing up for the Run for Clean Air

There are two races, a 10K and 5K, as well as a 3K walk and Kids' Fun Run

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Woman Running and Exercising as Cherry Blossom Trees Bloom Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A woman exercises near the Fairmount Water Works in the springtime.

Earth Day is coming up on Monday, April 22. If you're looking for a way to celebrate, try participating in the Run for Clean Air on Saturday, April 20. You still have time to sign up.

There are two races, a 10K and 5K, as well as a 3K walk and Kids' Fun Run. For runners who aren't able to make it in person, there's also a virtual 5K race.

RELATED: Run Wild for the Zoo 5K helps support wildlife | Don't miss the Science Carnival that closes out the Philadelphia Science Festival | Saxbys selling CBD-infused cold brew coffee on 4/20

The runs will take place on MLK Drive, providing runners with a fast, flat course along the Schuylkill River.

Since 1981, the Clean Air Council has held the Run for Clean Air in Philadelphia to celebrate Earth Day. Once again, race day will be a zero-waste event. 

The Run for Clean Air is utilizing solar generators, recyclable run bibs, paperless on-site registration and T-shirts printed with sustainable inks to minimize the environmental impact.

Participants are encouraged to also do their part by walking, biking or taking public transportation over. A free bike valet will be available.

There will be a chance to try out motorized scooters provided by Lime, as well, and pre-race group yoga will be held for all runners.

Run for Clean Air

Saturday, April 20
Beginning at 7 a.m.

