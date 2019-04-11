Run Wild for the Zoo 5K helps support wildlife

April 11, 2019
On Sunday, April 28, lace up your sneakers to run, jog or walk through the Philadelphia Zoo before it opens for the day.
The Run Wild for the Zoo 5K is a unique race that supports the more than 1,300 different animals that live at the 42-acre attraction by providing funds for things like nutrition, habitat enhancements and medical care.
Registration is $45 and includes a T-shirt, same-day admission to the zoo with re-entry and a finishers medal.
There are also $25 spectator tickets for family and friends of runners who want to cheer on their loved ones.
The race will start at 7:30 a.m., as many of the animals are just waking up. At 9:30 a.m. the zoo will open to the public.
Sunday, April 28
7:30 a.m. | $45 for participant; $25 for spectator
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104
