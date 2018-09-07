PHOTOS: Scenes from Tiger Woods' historic day at Aronimink in BMW Championship

Finally, Philadelphia gets to host a PGA Tour event again.

Five years after the region hosted the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion and six after Aronimink last hosted a PGA event, the historic Newtown Square golf club was the site of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy shooting dueling 62's in Thursday's second round.

The 70 best golfers on the planet will continue to vie for the BMW Championship this weekend. Here are a few of our favorite shots from the early action in the FedEx Cup's penultimate event.





Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA during the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Rory McIlroy tees off at the 11th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Phil Mickelson approaches the 10th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Bubba Watson on the 11th hole fairway Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot at the 10th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot at the 10th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Rickie Fowler tees off at the 10th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Phil Mickelson approaches his put at the 10th hole at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA during the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA during the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Adam Hadwin puts at the 17th green at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA during the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Phil Mickelson at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA during the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Tiger Woods watches his tee shot at the 10th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.





Evan Macy also contributed to this article.