More Sports:

September 07, 2018

PHOTOS: Scenes from Tiger Woods' historic day at Aronimink in BMW Championship

Philly suburb saw the likes of Woods, Mickelson, Spieth and Fowler

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
BMW Championship Photo gallery
Carroll - BMW Championship - Tiger Woods Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Tiger Woods approaches his par putt on the 14th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Finally, Philadelphia gets to host a PGA Tour event again.

Five years after the region hosted the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion and six after Aronimink last hosted a PGA event, the historic Newtown Square golf club was the site of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy shooting dueling 62's in Thursday's second round.

The 70 best golfers on the planet will continue to vie for the BMW Championship this weekend. Here are a few of our favorite shots from the early action in the FedEx Cup's penultimate event.


Carroll - BMW Championship - Aronimink Golf ClubThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA during the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Rory McIlroy Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Rory McIlroy tees off at the 11th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Phil MickelsonThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Phil Mickelson approaches the 10th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Bubba WatsonThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Bubba Watson on the 11th hole fairway Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Bryson DeChambeauThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot at the 10th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Jordan SpiethThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot at the 10th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Rickie FowlerThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Rickie Fowler tees off at the 10th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Aronimink Golf ClubThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Phil Mickelson approaches his put at the 10th hole at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA during the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Aronimink Golf ClubThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA during the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Aronimink Golf ClubThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Adam Hadwin puts at the 17th green at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA during the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Phil MickelsonThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Phil Mickelson at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA during the first round of the 2018 BMW Championship.

Carroll - BMW Championship - Tiger WoodsThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot at the 10th hole Thursday in the first round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA.


Evan Macy also contributed to this article.
Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more BMW Championship Photo gallery Philadelphia Golf Tiger Woods Aronimink Golf Courses

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
090718JordanHicks

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Falcons
090718-JayAjayi-USAToday

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.