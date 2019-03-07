On Pi Day, &pizza is hosting two wedding ceremonies in Philly for free

For math nerds who love pizza, there may be no better wedding than getting hitched on Pi Day (March 14) while in close proximity to their favorite pies.



&pizza, the regional pizza chain with locations in Philly, D.C., Boston, and New York, is once again welcoming couples to their shops in just one week for Pi Day weddings, the shop at 1430 Walnut St. hosting the event for a third consecutive year.

The weddings are completely free for couples, who will step into a decked out &pizza complete with dessert, music, photography, catering, and all-you-can-eat pizza, plus a personalized pie for the couple getting married. The weddings will be officiated by none other than &pizza CEO/Co-Founder Michael Lastoria.

There are two weddings currently scheduled for the day in Philadelphia, one at 9 a.m. and another at 11:30 a.m. The first couple, Natacha and Kevin Pizzini, have been celebrating their anniversary on Pi Day for years, getting hitched five years ago at City Hall. A friend submitted them for a ceremony at &pizza, tying together the couple's love of Pi Day and harkening back to their first date, which was at a pizza shop. Their ceremony will be a vow renewal.

The next couple, Kalista Werman and Lenin Cruz, met two years ago while working at Starbucks together. The pair will be making it official that day.

You can still make the most of Pi Day at &pizza even if you're not ready to get married in one, as the shop will be offering a $3.14 discount on &pizza and UberEats deliveries from March 13 to the 17th.

This Pi Day tradition first started in 2015, when &pizza’s flagship U Street location in Washington, D.C., hosted the union of a math teacher and a diehard pizza lover.

"Despite the obvious pun of pi vs. pie, the ampersand in &pizza stands for connectedness, and what stronger connection is there than that of marriage?" &pizza said in a press release.

"Whether they’ve held off because of cost, were impacted by the government shutdown or simply love pizza and the opportunity for an unforgettable wedding or vow renewal, &pizza is thrilled to be able to give these unique and deserving couples a memorable celebration."

