More News:

May 31, 2019

Pilot in Cape May Point plane crash identified as Monmouth County man

Officials say Lawrence Klimek, 58, of Howell, was the only person in the aircraft at the time it went down in the water near the Cape May Lighthouse

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Plane Crashes
U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape May plane crash U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape May/Facebook

A U.S. Coast Guard boat searches for the pilot and the plane that crashed Wednesday morning off Cape May Point.

The pilot of the small plane that crashed off Cape May Point on Wednesday was identified Friday by New Jersey State Police as Lawrence Klimek, a 58-year-old resident of Howell, Monmouth County.

Police said in a release Friday that operations still are ongoing to recover the pilot and the aircraft. The search for Klimek is being conducted by the New Jersey State Police, while recovery of the aircraft is being conducted by a private salvage company.

MORE NEWS: Bucks County woman found dead after disappearance in January

According to the FAA's database, Klimek was issued his commercial pilot's license on Jan. 11, 2016, and was rated for single-engine airplanes. 

The plane's location was identified Thursday, but it remains in about 18 feet of water in the water, according to The Press of AC.

The cause of the crash still is under investigation by both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, police said Friday.

On Wednesday, a beachgoer recorded a brief video of the plane just moments before it hit the water:

Officials said on Wednesday that Klimek was the only person aboard the aircraft, a Mooney M20J plane. It crashed roughly 1,200 feet away from the Cape May Lighthouse just after 11:40 a.m., after leaving the Trenton-Robbinsville Airport around 8 a.m., according to the FAA.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Plane Crashes Cape May Point Cape May Jersey Shore New Jersey FAA Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Beating prostate cancer has given Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen a new perspective
Larry-Andersen-Phillies_053119_JS

Public Transportation

Those very first SEPTA Key cards are set to expire July 31 — here's how to renew and keep your balance
0530_SEPTA key expiration

Philadelphia Zoo

PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo
Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia Zoo

Eagles

The time for Sidney Jones to begin paying dividends on the Eagles' investment in him is now
053119SidneyJones

Parks

FDR Park master plan reveals vision for revitalization of South Philly's largest green space
FDR Park Main R

Illness

Measles outbreaks threaten United States' elimination status
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved