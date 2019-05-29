More News:

May 29, 2019

Small plane crashes off Cape May Point into Atlantic Ocean

Video recorded by a witness showed the aircraft flying just feet above the water moments before the impact

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Plane Crash
Cape May Point place crash Paul Lowry/Wikimedia Commons

A small plane occupied only by the pilot crashed into the ocean off Cape May Point on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The plane went down in the Atlantic Ocean just 1,200 feet from the Cape May Lighthouse, seen above in a file photo. Officials say the aircraft had taken off at about 8 a.m. from Robbinsville Airport in Mercer County, New Jersey.

U.S. Coast Guard responders are searching the water off the coast of Cape May Point after a small aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning.

Officials said a single-engine plane crashed into the water just after 11:30 a.m., according to 6ABC.

Helicopters, Coast Guard boats and lifeguards responded to the scene to attempt to rescue anyone who may have survived the crash.

One witness recorded a video of the moments before the plane hit the water.

The Federal Aviation Administration later provided additional details on the crash.

Officials said the pilot was the only person aboard the Mooney M20J aircraft, which crashed about 1,200 feet from the the Cape May Lighthouse in the South Cape May Meadows area. The plane reportedly departed from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport in Mercer County at about 8 a.m., according to the FAA. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 


