The 2019 'pink moon' arrives Thursday night

Clear skies in Philadelphia on Thursday night will make for perfect viewing of the 2019 "pink moon," a bright display that will stick around over the coming nights and mornings.

The April full moon, dubbed the "pink moon" by the Old Farmers Almanac, also goes by several other names dating back to Native American peoples — sprouting grass moon, egg moon and fish moon. It refers to the full moon rising over pink fields of ground phlox flowers, one of the first spring flowers.