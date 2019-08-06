More Culture:

August 06, 2019

Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop singer Pink's management team was involved in a plane crash in Denmark on Monday, August 5, 2019. No one was injured in the accident, which followed a show in Oslo, Norway as part of the Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

A small plane carrying the manager and tour crew for pop singer Pink crash landed in Denmark late Monday night after a show in Oslo, Danish media reported on Tuesday.

Pink, a native of Doylestown, was not on board the Cessna 560XL when it crashed at Aarhus Airport and burst into flames.

None of the seven passengers on the aircraft were injured, officials said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the plane reportedly went up in flames as it made its final descent around 12:38 a.m., according to TMZ News

Pink had not yet publicly addressed the crash as of Tuesday afternoon. Her Wednesday night show at Stadium Casa Arena in Horsens, Denmark is expected to go on as scheduled as she continues her Beautiful Trauma World Tour. 

