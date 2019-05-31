More News:

May 31, 2019

Plastic bag ban in three Jersey Shore towns takes effect this weekend

Brigantine, Avalon, Stone Harbor will no longer have single-use bags available in restaurants, markets, and drugstores

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment Plastics
Brigantine Jersey plastic bag ban Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

At retailers in Brigantine, Avalon, and Stone Harbor, customers will no longer be able to buy single-use plastic bags starting on Saturday, June 1.

Three more New Jersey shore towns are officially banning single-use bags and other plastics, starting this weekend.

Brigantine, Avalon, and Stone Harbor are joining towns across the U.S. putting an end to using plastic bags in the hopes of reducing pollution and plastic debris in oceans and beaches. The ban begins on Saturday, June 1.

In Brigantine, retailers like grocery stores and drugstores will no longer offer customers the bags. In Stone Harbor and Avalon, in addition to single-use plastic bags retailers will no longer carry straws or food containers made from Styrofoam.

Businesses in the three shore towns will be subject to fines of up to $500, depending on local ordinances.

The trio are joining a handful of areas already, or planning to ban plastic bags in New Jersey in 2019, like Somers Point, Point Pleasant, Monmouth and Longport.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environment Plastics Philadelphia Recycling Stone Harbor New Jersey Avalon Jersey Shore Brigantine

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Beating prostate cancer has given Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen a new perspective
Larry-Andersen-Phillies_053119_JS

Public Transportation

Those very first SEPTA Key cards are set to expire July 31 — here's how to renew and keep your balance
0530_SEPTA key expiration

Philadelphia Zoo

PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo
Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia Zoo

Eagles

The time for Sidney Jones to begin paying dividends on the Eagles' investment in him is now
053119SidneyJones

Parks

FDR Park master plan reveals vision for revitalization of South Philly's largest green space
FDR Park Main R

Illness

Measles outbreaks threaten United States' elimination status
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved