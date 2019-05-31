Plastic bag ban in three Jersey Shore towns takes effect this weekend

Three more New Jersey shore towns are officially banning single-use bags and other plastics, starting this weekend.

Brigantine, Avalon, and Stone Harbor are joining towns across the U.S. putting an end to using plastic bags in the hopes of reducing pollution and plastic debris in oceans and beaches. The ban begins on Saturday, June 1.

In Brigantine, retailers like grocery stores and drugstores will no longer offer customers the bags. In Stone Harbor and Avalon, in addition to single-use plastic bags retailers will no longer carry straws or food containers made from Styrofoam.

Businesses in the three shore towns will be subject to fines of up to $500, depending on local ordinances.

The trio are joining a handful of areas already, or planning to ban plastic bags in New Jersey in 2019, like Somers Point, Point Pleasant, Monmouth and Longport.

