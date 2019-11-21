More Sports:

November 21, 2019

Podcast: Ben Simmons' made three, Al Horford's struggles, and a wild night vs. the Knicks

By Kyle Neubeck
Philadelphia 76ers bench and fans react to guard Ben Simmons hitting his first career three point shot in the team's win over the New York Knicks.

If we're going to sit around and pick apart Ben Simmons when he doesn't shoot jumpers, it's only fair that we spend the time to spend an inordinate amount of time talking about his jumper once he finally takes one.

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast, and this bonus episode is about a wild night against the Knicks on Wednesday, which featured the first made three of Ben Simmons' career.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. Ben Simmons made a three. That's it, that's the headline
  2. The joy in the unpredictability of sports 
  3. Al Horford's struggles
  4. Role players stepping up

