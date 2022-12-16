Podcast: An Eagles-Bears preview

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I covered some of the latest Eagles news (Dallas Goedert's likely return, Micah Parsons sounding off on Jalen Hurts, etc.), and we previewed the Eagles' upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Listen below (BGN Radio #296). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader