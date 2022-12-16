More Sports:

December 16, 2022

Podcast: An Eagles-Bears preview

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
121622JoshSweat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles DE Josh Sweat

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I covered some of the latest Eagles news (Dallas Goedert's likely return, Micah Parsons sounding off on Jalen Hurts, etc.), and we previewed the Eagles' upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Listen below (BGN Radio #296). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


