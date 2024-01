In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I previewed the Eagles-Buccaneers playoff game (BGN Radio #378 below), and in case you want to feel bad all over again, you can listen to our Eagles-Giants recap from earlier in the week (BGN Radio #377).

Listen below. And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader