Podcast: Eagles coaching staff talk, and some Senior Bowl takeaways

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I belatedly reviewed the Eagles' hiring of Kellen Moore, and discussed some of their other reported defensive positional coaching hires. We also got to some takeaways from the Senior Bowl, notably that the Birds are likely to select an offensive tackle with a high pick.

