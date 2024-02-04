More Sports:

February 04, 2024

Podcast: Eagles coaching staff talk, and some Senior Bowl takeaways

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kellen-Moore-Chargers-1.7.24-NFL.jpg Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

It'll be Kellen Moore's offense in Philadelphia now.

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I belatedly reviewed the Eagles' hiring of Kellen Moore, and discussed some of their other reported defensive positional coaching hires. We also got to some takeaways from the Senior Bowl, notably that the Birds are likely to select an offensive tackle with a high pick.

Listen below (BGN Radio #380). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


