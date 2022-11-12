Podcast: Handing out midseason awards, and an Eagles-Commanders preview

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I handed out awards (team MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, etc.) at the NFL's midseason point, and we previewed the Eagles' upcoming matchup against the Carson Wentz-less Washington Commanders.

