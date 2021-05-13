Podcast: Shane Douglas wrestles with four separate fractures at ECW Wrestlepalooza '98

Extreme Championship Wrestling continued its ascent into the national spotlight in 1998 as Paul Heyman increased the number of pay-per-views in the United States from three the previous year, to four. Wrestlepalooza — what a name, huh? — was the second pay-per-view of the year for ECW, following Living Dangerously in March.

The company would invade enemy territory at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta, Georgia, a World Championship Wrestling home base, but you probably wouldn't know based on the fan reaction. ECW fans were a special breed — good or bad — and they certainly had their company's back down south. And ECW World Heavyweight Champion, Shane Douglas, exploited that with a promo that eviscerated Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair, and we have the unedited audio of that in this show. [Warning: That clip contains quite a bit of NSFW language.]

However, this event would fall flat when it comes to the ECW we all knew and loved in 1998. Douglas wrestling with so many injuries certainly didn't allow for a good main event match against Al Snow, Rob Van Dam and Sabu's time-limit draw was full of botches and weird spots that I was simply blind to watching this live as a fan, and New Jack pretty much knocked himself out after jumping off a balcony to hit Bam Bam Bigelow with a guitar.

It was certainly a newsworthy event - but that doesn't mean it was good. Vaughn Johnson and I take a deep dive into the event as it could possibly be in the running for one of the worst ECW pay-per-views of all-time. Luckily, they would bounce back with the best ECW pay-per-view of all-time in August, Heat Wave '98. And we'll likely be doing a deep dive on that this summer, so stay tuned.

