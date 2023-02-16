Podcast: What can Sixers learn from Eagles' Super Bowl run and loss?

If you're looking to fill the Eagles-sized hole in your heart, boy, should you choose a more emotionally safe vessel than the Sixers. But if you're along for the ride the rest of this season, the Sixers do look pretty damn good, and there's a new episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast to take you into the All-Star break.

On this episode, we get into Joel Embiid's lingering foot issue, what the Sixers can learn from the Eagles' Super Bowl run, the Embiid vs. Jokic MVP battle, and much more. You can listen to the pod below:

If you're so inclined, you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts.

