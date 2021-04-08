More Sports:

April 08, 2021

Podcast: We draft the Eagles' most likely options with their first round pick

By Jimmy Kempski
Michigan DE Kwity Paye

Last year around this time, Brandon Gowton and I held a draft in which we selected the players we thought the Eagles were most likely to take in the first round. I took Justin Jefferson with the No. 1 overall pick. I lost. Brandon took Jalen Reagor with the second overall pick. He won. And we all lost.

See who we selected as our most likely Eagles to be picked in Round 1 this year in the latest episode of BGN Radio.

