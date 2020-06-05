Podcast: What unexpected developments could help the Eagles get back to the Super Bowl?

In the last episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the positives that Eagles fans have to look forward to in 2020. As something of an extension of that episode, we reviewed some of the more unlikely-but-possible developments that can happen in 2020 that could make the Eagles Super Bowl contenders.

For example, when the Eagles won it all in 2017:

• Carson Wentz broke out, and while that wasn't super surprising, nobody was thinking of him yet as a potential MVP candidate.

• The team really gelled off the field.

• All the old guy free agents contributed, like Chris Long, Patrick Robinson, LeGarrette Blount, and others.

• Nick Foles caught lightning in a bottle.

• Hell, even Nelson Agholor started making plays, and was among the best slot receivers in the NFL.

What could be the 2020 version of the above? Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

