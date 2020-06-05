More Sports:

June 05, 2020

Podcast: What unexpected developments could help the Eagles get back to the Super Bowl?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060420DeSeanJackson Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

If DeSean Jackson can start around 12 games and be good to go for the playoffs (should the team make it that far), the Eagles would sign up for that in a heartbeat.

In the last episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the positives that Eagles fans have to look forward to in 2020. As something of an extension of that episode, we reviewed some of the more unlikely-but-possible developments that can happen in 2020 that could make the Eagles Super Bowl contenders.

For example, when the Eagles won it all in 2017: 

• Carson Wentz broke out, and while that wasn't super surprising, nobody was thinking of him yet as a potential MVP candidate.

• The team really gelled off the field.

• All the old guy free agents contributed, like Chris Long, Patrick Robinson, LeGarrette Blount, and others.

• Nick Foles caught lightning in a bottle.

• Hell, even Nelson Agholor started making plays, and was among the best slot receivers in the NFL.

What could be the 2020 version of the above? Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Jalen Mills edition
79_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jalen_Mills_Celebrates2_KateFrese.jpg

Breweries

Evil Genius fires head brewer over anti-police Instagram post calling for violence
Evil genius beer company

Illness

Philly enters COVID-19 yellow phase on Friday, outdoor dining allowed June 12
Philly COVID-19 Yellow Two

Eagles

What they're saying: Potential Eagles free agent reunions, DeSean Jackson speaks out and more
210922_Eagles_Lions_Vinny_Curry_Kate_Frese.jpg

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Fundraising

Rumble's 10-hour, virtual fitness marathon to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Rumble boxing marathon

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved