May 29, 2020

Podcast: What are the positives that Eagles fans have to look forward to in 2020?

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
Doug Pederson and Carson wentz are heading into their fifth year together. So that's good.

Because the NFL offseason is typically all about identifying roster holes, and how the team should go about plugging them, the focus from the media and fan perspective is often on the negative. Below, Brandon Gowton of BleedingGreenNation.com joined me to discuss 10 things that the fan base has to look forward to with the 2020 roster.

Jimmy Kempski
