More Sports:

May 28, 2020

Nick Foles says no one noticed him walking through Center City after Eagles won NFC Championship

As Philadelphia celebrated a 38-7 demolition of Vikings, Foles walked amongst the people

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Foles Vikings Philly Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles led a 38-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2018. After the game, Foles went out to dinner with family and friends, passing through Center City crowds. .

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was hidden in plain sight in Center City after arguably the second-most iconic victory in the team's history.

The Super Bowl LII MVP, now a member of the Chicago Bears, teased a snippet from an upcoming episode of his new podcast with former Eagles teammate Chris Maragos.

Foles described his stroll through Center City as hordes of Philadelphians celebrated the Eagles' 38-7 beatdown of the Minnesota Vikings. Foles threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns to send the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

"I put my hoodie on and my beanie and I'm walking through the crowd — not on Broad Street, off of Broad Street a couple side streets," Foles said. "I'm walking next to people wearing my jerseys after we just won the NFC Championship Game."

"And you're incognito," Maragos said. "Nobody realizes it's you."

Foles, who also detailed his walk through the city and the week that followed in his book, "Believe It," just casually made his way through a sea of rabid people wearing dog masks and celebrating. He wound up enjoying a late dinner at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Streakhouse with his family and friends.

Two weeks later, Foles led the Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl victory in Minneapolis, taking down the Patriots 41-33. You probably heard Tom Brady admit last weekend, during a charity golf match, that it still makes him cringe when he thinks about the Eagles.

Foles will have an opportunity to compete for a starting job in Chicago this season, but his legacy in Philadelphia is cemented for all time, regardless of how the rest of his career plays out.

The full "Mission of Truth" podcast with Foles and Maragos will be released on Friday.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nick Foles NFC Championship Game Vikings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles make offer to free agent RB Devonta Freeman, still interested in LeSean McCoy
Devonta-Freeman_052820_usat

Restaurants

Outdoor dining permitted at restaurants in Philly, suburbs beginning June 5 with plenty of restrictions
Outdoor dining Pennsylvania

Illness

New Jersey reaches COVID-19 testing goal outlined in reopening plan
New Jersey COVID-19 testing

Sponsored

John McMullen: Miles Sanders for MVP? In-person NFL minicamps next month?
Miles-Sanders_010620_Kate-Frese

Television

Thinking of binging Community? Try these three episodes first
Community TV show

Food & Drink

Celebrities and chefs in 10 cities partner up for Burger Showdown
Burger Showdown

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved