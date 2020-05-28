More Sports:

May 28, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
Swoop during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field.

Free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft are both in the books, the schedule has been released, and with no OTAs or minicamp, I guess we just prepare for a long stretch of nothingness, before we wait and see if the Philadelphia Eagles have training camp at their normally scheduled time.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Which running back should they target as depth? What other positions could they fill with veterans? What are we going to do with ourselves over the next few months?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
