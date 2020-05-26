More Sports:

May 26, 2020

Eagles rookie Jalen Reagor, mom fire back at 'old man' Skip Bayless for mocking draft pick

FS1 host mocked Philadelphia for taking TCU wide receiver with the 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen Reagor Bayless Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor and his mom reacted strongly to criticism from FS1 host Skip Bayless that the team reached for him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor isn't too pleased with FS1 troll and Cowboys fan Skip Bayless. Neither is Reagor's mom.

Last Friday on "Undisputed," Bayless again took aim at the Eagles in one his routine attempts to sow controversy in Philadelphia. While he's spent most of the post-draft period trying to create quarterback drama over the Eagles' selection of Jalen Hurts in the second round, this time he took aim at Reagor.

"Jalen Reagor went way higher than any draft expert had mocked him," Bayless said. "I'm mocking that pick right now because I thought it was a silly pick, because there were four or five other receivers I would have taken over Jalen Reagor."

It's a take Bayless also expressed immediately after the draft in April.

Over the holiday weekend, Reagor responded to the criticism by agreeing with a tweet that characterized Bayless as an idiot.

Since Bayless did throw in a "God bless him" and wished Reagor luck, the rookie decided to delete the tweet not long afterwards.

But that didn't stop Reagor's mom from entering the conversation.

To be fair, the reaction here is similar to the Gritty effect: Philadelphia briefly scorned the Flyers mascot until the rest of the world pounced on him, at which point Philadelphia embraced Gritty wholeheartedly. 

There were a fair number of knee-jerk critics of the Eagles selection of Reagor with the 21st-overall pick, especially because the Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb five spots earlier. There were also loud groans in Philadelphia at the Eagles choice of Jalen Hurts in the second round. It's not as if Bayless is pulling his schtick out of thin air. 

Reagor will have a lot to live up to in Philadelphia. He'll be compared throughout his career to Lamb and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who was available when the Eagles chose Reagor and was widely considered more of sure bet. Jefferson has vowed to make the Eagles and every other teams that passed on him "pay" for overlooking him. 

The Eagles' 2020 draft class has a number of big question marks, but it's hard not to be excited about the eagerness the rookies have shown to come to Philadelphia. Fourth-round draft pick K'Von Wallace even got a giant Eagle tattooed on his back before ever suiting up in midnight green. 

Lamb may wind up becoming a thorn in the Eagles' side for years to come, but nothing will be sweeter than hearing Bayless eat his words and whine about Reagor lighting up the Cowboys in a big game. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Skip Bayless Jalen Reagor

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The 10 worst contracts in the NFC East
052120AlshonJeffery

Transportation

Amtrak to restore Pennsylvanian, Keystone train service on June 1
Amtrak COVID-19 Restore

Wellness

Is it safe to go to the shore this summer?
COVID-19 Beach Safety

Sponsored

John McMullen: Unlike Nick Foles, Jalen Hurts could bring real QB controversy to Eagles
Hurts-Wentz-split_043020_usat

Shopping

Purchases of 'We Are Philly' T-shirts help those in need
'We Are Philly' T-shirts

Food & Drink

The new bread to bake in quarantine is challah
Challah bread DIY kit

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved