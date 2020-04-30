More Sports:

April 30, 2020

Vikings' Justin Jefferson says Eagles, other teams will 'pay' for passing on him in NFL Draft

Philly passed on the LSU wide receiver in favor of TCU's Jalen Reagor

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Justin Jefferson Reagor Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles defied most experts in 2020, choosing TCU's Jalen Reagor over LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was selected with the next pick by the MInnesota Vikings.

When the Philadelphia Eagles stood pat with the 21st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the moment seemed to be all lined up for them to take LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was fresh off a national championship and a monster season and had been mocked to the Eagles by several experts.

As we all know, the Eagles went with Texas Christian University wideout Jalen Reagor instead, opting for a shiftier player with high upside who lacked the college production of Jefferson.

Most analysis of the comparison has centered on the fact that Jefferson seems ideally suited to play in the slot, whereas the Eagles were looking for an outside speed option. How much sense that really makes, especially after Nelson Agholor's exit in free agency, depends on whether you believe Greg Ward Jr. is a suitable slot receiver for the Eagles to lean on in 2020.

Jefferson appeared Thursday on the Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio, where he discussed his championship season at LSU and his experience in the draft.

"I was surprised that Philadelphia didn't take you, and then you went the pick afterwards," Gelb said. "What was your reaction when Philadelphia didn't take you at 21 and went with Jalen Reagor?"

"Definitely was saying to mom, saying to my brothers, my family, that every single person that picked a receiver instead of me, you know, are gonna' pay," Jefferson said. "I want to show them I'm the better receiver than the pick that they had. So, just like I said, I'm excited that I've been picked to Minnesota, just being put in a great situation with these different guys."

As the fifth wide receiver selected in the draft, that means Jefferson will be looking at the Raiders (Henry Ruggs III), Broncos (Jerry Jeudy), Cowboys (CeeDee Lamb) and Eagles (Reagor) to see if he can outplay their picks.

Evaluating Jefferson and Reagor's careers is going to be an interesting exercise in the seasons to come. The Eagles have a tight-end heavy offense and have always preferred to spread the ball around. Will Reagor see the ball as much as Jefferson, who's now the second option behind Adam Thielen in Minnesota? 

On the other hand, given the health concerns of the Eagles' other wide receivers, Reagor could easily be pushed into the lead role next season if injuries crop up.

Another way to look at it: if Jefferson ends up being the better player, it's not as if the Reagor pick was even the Eagles' most controversial selection in the draft. Fans also will probably compare Reagor more to Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, a player many hoped GM Howie Roseman would trade up to get.

The production of first-round wide receivers can be difficult to project in the NFL. With Reagor in the fold, Eagles fans will just have to be patient before rushing to judgment about whether the team made the right choice.

For what it's worth, Reagor expects to be a game-changing player in Philadelphia and doesn't want to settle for less. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Vikings LSU 2020 NFL Draft Justin Jefferson NFL Draft

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' 10 draft picks
043020KVonWallace

Recreation

New Jersey state and county parks, golf courses can reopen this weekend
New Jersey parks

Prevention

Quest Diagnostics offers COVID-19 antibody test for purchase online
Quest Diagnostics antibody test

Eagles

What they're saying: Jalen Hurts is no Taysom Hill, Wentz is an 'alpha' and latest Eagles power rankings
Hurts-Wentz-split_043020_usat

Cocktails

Cocktails may soon be available for curbside pickup in Pennsylvania
Cocktails Takeout Pennsylvania

Mother's Day

Mother's Day brunch available for pickup or delivery from Di Bruno Bros.
Mother's Day brunch

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved