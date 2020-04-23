Eagles final mock draft roundup: National draft analyst edition

With the 2020 NFL Draft merely hours away, let's take one last look at who some national draft analysts have the Eagles taking in the first round. And be sure to check out who the local guys are predicting as well.

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com)

I know the Eagles would love to add a speed receiver, but with the top options off the board, Murray is too good to ignore.

K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU (Peter Schrager, NFL.com)

Two things to know about GM Howie Roseman, a well-respected and Super Bowl-winning evaluator who learned the trade at the hips of Joe Banner and Andy Reid. First, he never thinks he has enough offensive linemen. Second, he never thinks he has enough pass rushers. Eagles fans may lose their minds if Philadelphia passes on Justin Jefferson. That might very well happen if Chaisson slips out of the top 20.

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. Carson Wentz needs another target, and "Trader Howie" gets his man. SIDE NOTE: One thing that could prevent Howie from getting his man? If Cleveland ends up being the landing spot for disgruntled Redskins OT Trent Williams. If that comes to fruition, I think the Browns could stand pat at No. 10 and end up with Lamb on their roster, reuniting the talented receiver with fellow Sooner Baker Mayfield.

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (Lance Zeirlein, NFL.com)

This might be a surprising selection to some, but sources say the Eagles are enamored with Reagor's speed and explosive potential as a three-level target for Carson Wentz.

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

Philadelphia has a major need at wide receiver, but it could address the position in the second round. Murray is a tackling machine and leader in the locker room.

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU (Todd McShay, ESPN)

The void at wide receiver hasn't gone away, and the Eagles will have to think long and hard about whether they are ready to enter the 2020 season with the oft-injured Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, along with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside off a disappointing rookie campaign, as their wideouts again. Justin Jefferson out of LSU is for sure in play at No. 21. But Philadelphia also could really use a spark in the middle of the defense. Queen is a rangy, off-ball linebacker with burst and great tackling ability.

Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama (Peter King, NBC)

Maybe Eagles GM Howie Roseman will find a taker for Alshon Jeffery and his hefty salary (maybe by paying a good chunk of it), or maybe the Eagles have to play with Jeffery and his injury bug for one more season; when he’s on the field he’s effective if not a star. But the thing I heard about the Eagles in the last few days is, Henry Ruggs will not get past 21. So here we are. Ruggs and his 4.27 40-speed are obviously tempting, and 24 touchdowns on only 98 career catches is explosive stuff. But a couple of things make me wonder. Three years, 41 games, 2.4 catches per game, 41.9 receiving yards per game. The most dangerous weapon in your offense gets 42 yards a game? The other side of that is some very smart offensive minds—Sean Payton, Andy Reid—love Ruggs. He’s competitive, and he doesn’t drop many. If he goes to Philadelphia, he’ll be the deep weapon Carson Wentz has imagined with DeSean Jackson.

No explanation given.

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

Can Jefferson line up outside as an “X” receiver? Maybe. But he offers the route-running, ball skills and toughness that fit any offensive scheme.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State (Ryan Wilson, CBS)

The Eagles reportedly want to move up for CeeDee Lamb, and we don't blame them -- he's our WR1. But if they stay at No. 21, he'll be long gone. Plan B could include a player like Aiyuk, who is short on experience but is electric with the ball in his hands, both as a receiver and a returner. He'll get better as a route runner but he's already a YAC machine.

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (Chris Trapasso, CBS)

TRADE: Eagles get No. 19 overall, Raiders get No. 21, No. 127, No. 145 The Eagles can't see a run on receivers go right in front of them, so Howie Roseman ascends up the board and drafts a receiver prospect with size and game-breaking speed.

Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama (R.J. White, CBS)

The Browns move down again, giving No. 15 and 97 to the Eagles in exchange for No. 21 and 53, and Philly is able to come get the top speed wideout in this draft to fill a clear need and not have to fully lose a selection in the process, falling only 44 picks down on Day 2. Ruggs will help stretch the offense for the Eagles and potentially be their top option at the position in a hurry.

After getting Darius Slay in a trade, they need to use this pick on receiver. Jefferson would fit in perfectly with what they need, with the ability to play both inside and outside.

This year’s cleanest WR prospect starts in slot between Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson.

Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama (Trevor Sikkema, TDN)

After all the mocks we've read, it would be hard to believe Henry Ruggs III would last until No. 21, let alone be WR4 off the board. But, if he does happen to make it here, or even just in range of Philadelphia for a potential trade up, he'll be an Eagle. You can bet your bottom dollar on that.

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor (Joe Marino, TDN)

The need for wide receiver help in Philadelphia is obvious, and Denzel Mims is an exciting blend of size, speed, length and agility that profiles as an outside receiver that can win at all levels of the field.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (Kyle Crabbs, TDN)

TRADE! Philadelphia trades picks No. 21 & 53 to San Francisco for pick No. 13 ﻿﻿﻿The Eagles' pass-catching group needs a significant upgrade. Dropping extra picks to move up and make a splash feels like a very Howie Roseman type of move.

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (Jordan Reid, TDN)

The Eagles desperately need help at receiver. DeSean Jackson can’t be counted on as a healthy option during this stage of his career, and Alshon Jeffery may end up being a cap casualty at some point. Justin Jefferson will bring youth to the position and has the inside-out versatility Doug Pederson covets in his scheme.

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma (Carter Donnick, TDN)

Ideally, Jefferson would be the pick here, but he was taken just one selection ago. Although opting for another receiver is possible in Jalen Reagor or Denzel Mims, both feel like reaches at this juncture. Kenneth Murray gives the Eagles some much-needed speed and range to an aging linebacker group.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (Benjamin Solak, TDN)

Trade Details Eagles send: 21 + 53 49ers send: 13 The Eagles are at the center of many aggressive trade-up rumors while the 49ers have made it clear that both Nos. 13 and 31 are on the market. Is CeeDee Lamb good enough for San Francisco to rebuff all offers and make the pick? With Philadelphia moving from No. 21 to No. 13, the 49ers are almost guaranteed to get pick No. 53 in return, so I think the price is right. The Eagles get an X-receiver who can replace Alshon Jeffery on the outside while providing infinitely more juice after the catch.

The tale of the tape

• Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: 4



• CeeDee Lamb WR, Oklahoma: 3

• Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama: 3



• Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: 3



• Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: 3



• Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: 2



• Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU: 1



• K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU: 1



• Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: 1



