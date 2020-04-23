Live NFL Draft rumors: Veteran free agents can take some pressure off Eagles as draft approaches

The Eagles have some glaring needs that will be addressed in the upcoming NFL Draft this weekend, but the team has connections to several available free agents that may loosen them up from having to take players based strictly on positions of need.

Take running back, for instance. The Eagles enter the draft with just three on the roster: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Elijah Holyfield. Clearly they'll need more than that to field both a training camp roster, and a 53-man roster (which often includes four or five RB on game day). Instead of potentially reaching for one, the Eagles have a variety of free agent options, ranging from Devonta Freeman to LeSean McCoy.

They also have a former Super Bowl hero who knows the offense pretty darn well already.

Clement has battled injuries of late, but his familiarity with the Eagles as an organization could make him a valuable addition, especially with training camp in doubt due to the current pandemic. It isn't a stretch to think they'll bring Clement back this summer.

Another former Eagles hero at a position of need is also available in Jason Peters.

With rumors swirling today about Trent Williams reportedly being connected to the Eagles, the obvious conversation is around whether Peters' heir apparent is good enough to start at left tackle for the foreseeable future. If he is indeed not commanding the team's respect and comfort, Andre Dillard might be traded this weekend while his value is still high. Would the team really want to deal with Williams and his high salary demands?

The team has shown it prefers making moves on the margins to big blockbuster deals. Perhaps bringing back Peters for one more year is the way to go. Here's a bit of analysis from Jimmy Kempski on the topic:

If the Eagles had concerns about Dillard's mentality to play in a city like Philadelphia, it would perhaps make sense to move him sooner than later to salvage value he may still have around the league, before it's too late. Perhaps a package of Dillard and a pick would allow the team to move up for a player at a huge need, like, oh, sayyyy, wide receiver? Should the Eagles be willing to deal Dillard, the common sense replacement would be Jason Peters, who is still available on the open market. Williams, who is six and a half years younger, also would make sense in this scenario. [Jimmy Kempski]

It will be interesting to see how things shake out with so many scenarios realistically in play for the Eagles. As the draft approaches Thursday, follow along with our live stream and open thread leading up to the 8 p.m. first round on ESPN and NFL Network:

