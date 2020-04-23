Report: Eagles interested in Washington LT Trent Williams

The Philadelphia Eagles are among four teams interested in Washington LT Trent Williams, according to a report from Les Carpenter of the Washington Post.

With star left tackle Trent Williams insisting he wants to be traded, Washington has been working to deal him in recent weeks. So far, the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets have shown the most interest, according to a person familiar with the discussions, but several factors have complicated the team’s ability to trade Williams, who has one year left on his contract. Prospective trade partners either haven’t been able to reach an agreement with Williams on a new deal, or they refuse to offer more than low-round draft picks in exchange for the seven-time Pro Bowl player.

You might ask, "Why in the world would the Eagles have interest in Williams, seeing as they traded up in the first round for Andre Dillard during the 2019 NFL Draft?"

Dillard struggled as a rookie on the field, both at LT and RT, and his emotional episode during training camp wasn't the only such incident that occurred during the course of the 2019 season, according to source.

If the Eagles had concerns about Dillard's mentality to play in a city like Philadelphia, it would perhaps make sense to move him sooner than later to salvage value he may still have around the league, before it's too late. Perhaps a package of Dillard and a pick would allow the team to move up for a player at a huge need, like, oh, sayyyy, wide receiver?

Should the Eagles be willing to deal Dillard, the common sense replacement would be Jason Peters, who is still available on the open market. Williams, who is six and a half years younger, also would make sense in this scenario.

Of course, it's worth mentioning that today, April 23, is the first day of the draft, when there tends to be a whole lot of noise and misinformation. But hey, most of us have nothing else to do, so this situation is worth watching, and in my view, is reasonably credible.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader