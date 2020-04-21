Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft board

When personnel chief Andy Weidl and GM Howie Roseman are finished putting together the Philadelphia Eagles' draft board, it will include almost 200 players for the Birds to choose from on draft weekend.

Here, we'll put together our own smaller draft board, based on scheme fit, team needs, personal preference, and things we've heard (not much this year), listed by round. As the draft progresses on Thursday and continues through the weekend, we'll cross off players as they come off the board, as we've done over the last few years.

As a disclaimer, (a) draft boards don't actually look like what we've laid out below, and (b) the Eagles will almost certainly draft multiple players that we missed below, as they do every year.

Disclaimer: As of Tuesday morning, we have about 100 players listed below, but we will continue to add to it up until the draft. Bookmark, please.

Trade-up options CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama





• CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: CeeDee Lamb is awesome. He has great hands, body control, he tracks the ball with ease, strength, YAC ability, toughness, slot-outside versatility, etc etc. If there's one small gripe, it's that he's not a burner, though certainly his speed is fine. I don't know if he'll go top 10 or not, but I think it'd be crazy if he didn't.



• Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama: Ruggs would be something of a dream scenario for the Eagles, but because he ran a blistering 40, as expected, forget it. In addition to blazing speed, Ruggs has good hands, he makes contested catches, he'll get yards after the catch, and he'll get up and keep playing after taking hits.

• Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Jeudy's small frame might make teams worry about his durability at the next level, but as a player, it's hard to nitpick his game. He has water bug-like quickness in small spaces, and great speed when given some room to run. He's also already an outstanding route runner who often makes opposing defensive backs look ridiculous, and he's a sure-handed receiver who doesn't drop many passes.

Sit at 21 Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU



• Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: Jefferson is a great route runner who catches everything, and will frustrate defenses at the next level by coming up with big third down catches for first downs. But beyond that, he can also work the intermediate to deeper parts of the field as well, and while he isn't a burner, he tested well at the Combine. He played both in the slot and on the outside at LSU, and is thought of as a "pro-ready" player who shouldn't need much time to contribute.

Draft at 21, if you can't trade out (AKA, bad scenarios) A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma Patrick Queen, LB, LSU Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama*



• A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: Epenesa was productive at Iowa, registering 22 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 6 batted passes, and 30.5 tackles for loss the last two seasons. He managed 11.5 sacks in 2019, despite being the focus of the opposing offense's attention. He has great size and power, who wins with hand fighting and bull rushes, and who finishes at the quarterback when those opportunities present themselves. As expected, Epenesa didn't wow anyone during his Combine workouts, running a 5.04 40. Anything other than wide receiver in the first round will no doubt disappoint a large number of Eagles fans, as it should, but I can see them going defensive line if the cost to trade up is too prohibitive, the value of the available wide receivers at 21 just isn't there, and no good offers to trade back emerge.

• Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina: Kinlaw is maybe the most physically impressive player in this draft. By that I mean, if you lined up every prospect, and picked someone you didn't want to have to fight, just on how they looked, it'd be Kinlaw for me. Without his injury concerns, Kinlaw would have zero chance of making it to pick 21, but that I beleive that (slim) possibility exists. To note, I would view that less as a good opportunity for the Eagles, and more of a bad scenario in which one fewer player wiped out a draft slot ahead of 21.



• Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: Very good linebacker prospect with ideal size and sideline-to-sideline speed. Based on their repeated history of devaluing the position, I can't imagine the Eagles drafting a linebacker in round 1, but there have been enough knowledgeable draft experts projecting it that I shouldn't be so smug to dismiss the possibility entirely.



• Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: Queen is a smart, physical, athletic linebacker prospect, though he lacks Murray's size. Like Murray, he'd start Day 1 in Philly, but again, it's just hard to see, given the Eagles' consistent history at not putting valuable resources at linebacker.



Trade back from 21, or trade up from 53 Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson* Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State



• Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: Aiyuk is an explosive player with outstanding YAC ability, and should also contribute as a returner early in his career. It would not be ideal for the Eagles to have to "settle" for him at 21, but at the same time, trading back and hoping he's still there is risky, with plenty of teams after them in the draft order having receiver needs.



• Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado: If it weren't for his long injury history, I think Shenault would be in the conversation with the top 3 guys. He's a big, 6'2, 220 YAC machine, who reminds me of a more athletic JuJu Smith-Schuster.

• Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: Mims has good size, a track background, and good production at Baylor over the last three seasons, and he was clearly the best receiver all week at the Senior Bowl, as he perhaps put to bed some concerns that he's a raw route runner.

• Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: Philly folk have come to know Higgins as the 50-50 guy that they don't want. Personally, I hate that description of him as a player, as I believe he's a lot more than that. I did not like that he skipped the Combine. I think he's talented enough to be a first round pick, but wussing out in Indy would raise competitive concerns for me.

• Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU: In 2018, Gladney had 41 tackles and two picks to go along with 13 pass breakups. In 2019, he had 14 pass breakups. That is very good ball production. Not only is Gladney perhaps a corner who can run down the field with big-league receivers, but his work in the weight room will give him a better chance of staying healthy than most of the corners already on the Eagles' roster. He is a willing and able tackler, who also played on special teams for TCU.



• Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: Gross-Matos has a good blend of size (6'5, 266) and explosiveness. His production (17 sacks the last two seasons) is good, but hardly eye-popping for a potential first-round pick.

Round 2 Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan Matt Hennessy, C, Temple Robert Hunt, OG/OT, Louisiana-Lafayette Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama* Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU Grant Delpit, S, LSU Antoine Winfield, Jr., S, Minnesota Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois Ashtyn Davis, S, California Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne*



• Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU: Reagor is one of the more polarizing players in this draft. I'm a little more down on him than others. He is speedy and powerful, and he adds a returner element from Day 1, but there is too much excuse making on his behalf for my liking, such as sucky quarterback play, or that he plays faster than his timed 4.47 speed (which is no doubt still very good, but slower than expected). He also had major drop issues in 2019. I do think he'll go higher than I have him rated here, and possibly even in Round 1.

• K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State: Hamler is a game-breaking slot receiver, but has struggled with drops, and there will be durability concerns because of his small frame.

• Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan: Ruiz is a local kid who grew up in Camden, NJ. He is considered by some to be the top center prospect in this draft class. While there is no replacement for the type of unparalleled athleticism Jason Kelce has displayed over his NFL career, the dropoff to Ruiz wouldn't be drastic. Ruiz is a prospect who makes a lot of sense for the Eagles, because he has some guard-center versatility short-term, and could theoretically replace Kelce long-term without a lot of pain.



• Matt Hennessy, C, Temple: Hennessy is tough, smart, and like Ruiz above, brings well above average athleticism to the table that would allow the Eagles to continue to run a lot of their same run concepts whenever Kelce retires.



• Robert Hunt, OG/OT, Louisiana-Lafayette: Hunt has experience starting for the Rajin' Cajuns at LG, LT, and RT, so the Eagles are going to value that versatility. In college he looked like a man among boys in a lower-level conference. In the pros, Hunt is likely to primarily stay inside at guard, with the ability to play at OT in an emergency.



• Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama: Lewis missed most of the 2017 season with a torn elbow ligament, and all of 2018 with a torn ACL. So, you know, there's that. However, he returned in 2019, and finished his college career strongly, collecting 11.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks in 10 games. At 6'5 with 34" arms, Lewis has good length, and he is explosive.

• Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn: I struggled with profiling Davidson during the season, because I wasn't sure what he would be in the NFL. After weighing in at 297 pounds at the Senior Bowl and then dominating there, his fit at the next level, at least in terms of the Eagles' scheme, is now obvious. He could be a disruptive, gap-penetrating defensive tackle, with some versatility to play on the edge at times as well.



• Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M: Madubuike is a penetrating, 1-gap style defensive tackle with 5.5 sacks in each of his last two seasons. He reportedly had a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Eagles before the COVID-19 pandemic shut facilities down league-wide, though it's unclear if that was before or after they signed Javon Hargrave. Still, he's an obvious fit for the Eagles' defense, and even in the second round, it wouldn't be entirely shocking for the Eagles to still have interest.



• Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State: As a player, Arnette lacks the same kind of elite athleticism as some of his defensive back teammates (Jeffrey Okudah, for example), but he competes like hell in press, he's physical, he's tough (he played the entire 2019 season with a broken wrist), and he has some inside-outside versatility that the Eagles favor. The Athletic's Bill Landis did a nice job telling his story, which contains some concerns (not getting along with positional coaches) as well as some positives (fending off five-star recruits and keeping his starting job).



• Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: Hall is a local kid (Bishop McDevitt HS) who racked up a lofty 21 pass breakups in 2018. He also had 2 picks and 2 forced fumbles in 2018, and was named to the AP preseason All-America team heading into 2019. Had he come out a year ago, he likely would have at least been a second-round pick, but he decided to stay for his senior season at Virginia. Hall was getting some first-round projections in 2019, but a broken left leg and dislocated left ankle ended his 2019 season early. With good size at 6'1, 200, the Eagles could have interest in Hall as an outside corner. He has the same good traits that Rasul Douglas has (size, ball skills, physicality), but with better long speed.

• Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: Despite a lack of big plays to his credit (2 career INTs, 1 career FF), Fulton is being viewed as one of the top corners in 2020 NFL Draft. I don't see that. Fulton has some inside-outside versatility, and he does get his hands on footballs (14 PBU in 2019), but I think he's a Day 2 guy at best, especially considering he got suspended for the 2017 season for using someone else's urine to pass a drug test. (To note, it was originally a two-year suspension, a ridiculous punishment, even by absurd NCAA standards, but he got reinstated early.)



• Grant Delpit, S, LSU: Delpit feels like a late faller this draft season, because of his bad tackling. He is a versatile player who can play both safety spots, slot corner, outside corner, or you can use him to cover tight ends. He's like Malcolm Jenkins, you know, without the tackling.



• Antoine Winfield, Jr., S, Minnesota: I loved Winfield's father as a player when he was still in the league. He was an undersized corner, but tough as hell, and a playmaker. The younger Winfield, who plays safety, is a playmaker too, as he had seven INTs in 2019, fourth in the nation, to go along with two forced fumbles, with some of those plays coming in big moments or big games.



• Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois: In his four years at SIU, Chinn filled up the stat sheet, compiling 243 tackles, 13 INTs (with at least 3 INTs in every season), 31 pass breakups, 6 forced fumbles, and a blocked kick, playing both safety and corner. He then had a great pre-draft process, as he was one of the best players during the Senior Bowl week of practices, followed by an impressive performance at the Combine. Chinn is thought by some draft analysts to need to improve his recognition skills, but with his combo of size and athleticism, it's hard to imagine he makes it out of Round 2. If he's there at 53, the Eagles should absolutely consider him as some sort of safety/linebacker hybrid.

• Ashtyn Davis, S, California: He didn't work out at the Combine, but Davis is thought of as an extremely athletic safety. He has also been productive at Cal, picking off 6 passes the last two seasons. I like him as a single-high safety who can take over on the back end for Rodney McLeod in 2021.

Round 3 Antonio Gibson, RB/WR, Memphis Zach Moss, RB, Utah Cam Akers, RB, Florida State Michael Pittman, WR, USC Van Jefferson, WR, Florida Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota Chase Claypool, WR/TE, Notre Dame Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan Ben Bartch, OT/OG, St. John's (MN) Matt Peart, OT, UConn Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming Troy Dye, LB, Oregon Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech Terrell Burgess, S, Utah



• Antonio Gibson, RB/WR, Memphis: Gibson was a versatile playmaker for Memphis, working out of the slot, as a running back, and as a kick returner. He is stoutly built, and he has some juice. Teams will have to figure out what they want to do with Gibson, who ran a 4.39 40 at the Combine at 228 pounds. In Philly, I think you put him in the easiest spot to succeed, which in my opinion is at running back, where the transition to the NFL doesn't take as long, and Gibson will be covered by linebackers instead of slot corners in the passing game.

• Zach Moss, RB, Utah: Moss is 5'9 ball of knives who finishes his runs, though there could be concerns about Utah putting a lot of mileage on Moss' odometer the last three seasons. I view him as an out-of-the-box replacement for Jordan Howard, and perhaps even an immediate upgrade.



• Cam Akers, RB, Florida State: Akers has good speed, he is good in pass protection, and he can catch the ball out of the backfield. His stats suffered at FSU playing behind an awful OL, and I think he's an underrated prospect.



• Michael Pittman, WR, USC: Pittman doesn't fit the burner profile that (I believe) the Eagles need. However, he's not a stiff athletically, and he is a vertical threat who made plenty of plays down the field at USC using his impressive size, hands, and physicality. I wanted to not like Pittman, but I do.



• Van Jefferson, WR, Florida: It's probably between the two Jeffersons and Jeudy as far as which receiver runs the best routes in this class, which makes sense, seeing as Van Jefferson's dad is Shawn Jefferson, who played for 13 years in the NFL, and has been a wide receivers coach in the bigs for 12 years.



• Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas: Duvernay is an under-discussed speed guy (4.39) who works out of the slot and has good YAC ability.

• Ben Bartch, OT/OG, St. John's (MN): Bartch was the only D-III player to compete at the NFL Combine, after a good week at the Senior Bowl. He enrolled in college as a tight end, but was asked to put on weight and move to left tackle, which he did without losing his athleticism. In the pros, Bartch could probably play LT or LG, which makes him an interesting fit for the Eagles. In the short term, Jeff Stoutland could cross-train him at both spots, and Bartch could serve as depth on the left side of the line, as a backup to both Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo.

• Matt Peart, OT, UConn: Peart has played for a UConn program that has gone 9-39 in the four years he was there, and still managed to get noticed as an NFL prospect competing at the Senior Bowl. In his time there, he racked up a lot of experience starting all four years, playing left tackle for two season, right tackle for two season, and even occasionally filling in at guard. Peart is a bit of a project, but at 6'7, with enormous 36 5/8" arms, he has excellent length for the NFL, and athleticism to go along with it.

• Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin: Biadasz is a nasty, intelligent center who is not going to get out in space and make athletic plays, but he can move the line of scrimmage and put guys on the ground. Biadasz has only played center at Wisconsin, there's little reason to believe he couldn't also fill in at guard.



• Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah: Anae had 30 sacks over his career at Utah, and 13 sacks in his senior season. He lacks ideal length and athleticism, so if you're looking for a speed guy to smoke OTs around the edge, he won't be for you. But, he's a skilled, violent player with a great motor who wrecked the Senior Bowl game, posting 3 sacks, and a QB hit that led to an INT.

• Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State: Davis-Gaither is a smaller, athletic linebacker with good coverage skills, who looks a little more like a big safety than a linebacker. In 2018, he had 7 pass breakups, which was eighth in the nation among non defensive backs. He had 8 pass breakups in 2019, and an INT, which shows some consistency in coverage.



• Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming: Wilson had good career production, with 400+ career tackles, 10 INTs, 14 PBUs, and 5 forced fumbles. He is a well-rounded player with good ball skills in coverage who has a good chance to become a three-down linebacker in the NFL.



• Troy Dye, LB, Oregon: Dye is a long, lean, athletic linebacker with coverage and blitzing skills who led the Ducks in tackles each of the last four seasons. And yet, despite what his tackle numbers would indicate, Dye's biggest concern is his physicality in the run game, as he will far too often look to avoid offensive linemen as opposed to stacking and shedding them. would fit well in the Eagles' defense as a coverage linebacker whose height will be plus against tight ends.



• Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA: Holmes has decent enough athleticism, he competes like hell for the ball in the air, and (Schwartz alert) he plays with swagger. Holmes also brings special teams ability to the table, both as a returner and on kick/punt coverage.



• Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech: In three season at Louisiana Tech, Robertson has filled up the stat sheet across the board, particularly with a high number of interceptions and pass breakups. At 5'8, 187, Robertson doesn't have ideal size, but he doesn't play small. Most teams will view Robertson as a slot corner at the next level, but I wonder if the Eagles might view him as a safety.



• Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Burgess doesn't get much attention because he only started one season at Utah, and had just one career INT. However, despite that lack of playing time, Burgess is a smart player with the versatility to play safety and slot corner. At the Senior Bowl, he looked good covering both receivers and tight ends.



Round 4 A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty Collin Johnson, WR, Texas Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon* Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State Jason Strowbridge, DE/DT, North Carolina Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma Larrell Murchison, DT, North Carolina State Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado Julian Blackmon, S, Utah



• A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College: At 6'0, 250, Dillon is the biggest running back in this draft, and in his three years at Boston College, he put up big numbers in the run game, mostly because of his high number of carries. While obviously an inside runner who would complement Miles Sanders nicely, Dillon also reminds me a little of LeGarrette Blount, for obvious size reasons, but also because he is surprisingly nimble for a 250-pound man.

• Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky: Bowden is a gifted athlete who transitioned from wide receiver to quarterback in Kentucky's sixth game this season, and led the Wildcats to a bowl game. He is a versatile player who can also return kicks.



• Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina: Edwards is a nice all around receiver, but without another any obvious special trait that jumps out. He didn't compete at the Combine as a result of a broken foot.



• Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty: Gandy-Golden was up and down at the Senior Bowl, but he has good size, and finished fourth in the nation with 1,396 receiving yards.



• Collin Johnson, WR, Texas: Someone is going to take Johnson earlier than they should because he's 6'6 and has some contested catch ability, however, he lacks speed and has battled soft tissue injuries.

• Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri: Okwuegbunam ran a 4.49 40 at 258 pounds, and in three years at Missouri, he caught 23 touchdown passes, which is outstanding production for a tight end. Most have Okwuegbunam pegged as a Day 3 pick because of some competitive concerns.



• Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State: Taylor is a long (6'8, with 36 1/8 arms), lean offensive tackle with good athleticism (he is a former basketball star) who competed at the Senior Bowl this year. He will need time to develop in the NFL before you could depend on him to be an out-of-the-box swing tackle, but he has a lot of upside.



• Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia: Kindley is a massive human being at 6'4, 336. He has played both LG and RG for Georgia, so he does have left-right versatility, I suppose. He gets good push in the run game, though if you get him in space, he'll struggle with speed.

• Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida: Greenard transferred to Florida from Louisville as a graduate student after missing the entirety of the 2018 season with a wrist injury (that included ligament damage). In his lone season at Florida, Greenard has 52 tackles (15 for loss), nine sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. Greenard is a productive pass rusher and run stopper who could slide because of his age (he turns 23 in May), his injury history, and his meh Combine.



• Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame: Notre Dame had a pair of edge rushers in 2019 who will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Kareem is the lesser known of the two. While Julian Okwara is more explosive, Kareem is bigger, more stout against the run, and he seems to be closer to what the Eagles prioritize in their defensive ends. He had 5.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 3 forced fumbles last season.



• Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State: The Eagles believe that sacks in college lead to sacks in the NFL, and Weaver had 34 of them in three years at Boise.



• Jason Strowbridge, DE/DT, North Carolina: Strowbridge has inside-outside versatility, and could fill a role similar to that of Michael Bennett in 2018. He impressed at the Senior Bowl.



• Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma: Gallimore's stats leave a lot to be desired, but and he was thought of an athletic beast who landed at No. 2 in Bruce Feldman's 2019 college football Freaks List (via The Athletic). However, while he has a fast 40 time, overall his Combine performance was underwhelming.



• Larrell Murchison, DT, North Carolina State: In his second season as a full-time starter in 2019, Murchison had 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Though maybe a touch undersized, he is a penetrating one-gap defensive lineman with an assortment of pass rush moves, and non-stop energy.



• Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU: Lawrence had good numbers in 2018, when he had 54 tackles (10 for loss), four sacks, and three batted passes. Had he declared for the NFL Draft, he probably would have gone on Day 2, or early on Day 3 in a loaded D-line draft. Instead, he stayed at LSU for his senior season, got his ankle rolled up on early in the season, and experienced a down-tick in production as a result. I think he fits Jim Schwartz's scheme as a rotational penetrating DT, but would have concerns with his ability to take on double teams in the run game.



• Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado: Taylor hasn't played much football, as religious beliefs kept him off the field until his mother finally allowed him to play in college. As such, he'll be a project for whatever team takes a chance on him. He has good athletic measurables, and should be an immediate special teams contributor, with a chance to grow as a player in the regular defense over time.

• Julian Blackmon, S, Utah: Blackmon played his first three seasons at Utah at corner, and he moved to safety for his senior season. Blackmon has some pretty ugly tape early in his transition to safety, but got much better as he has eased into his new role. In 12 games in 2019, he had 60 tackles, 4 INTs, 2 FFs, and 1.5 sacks, before he tore an ACL in December. He believes he'll be fully healthy again in mid-October. I believe that any team that drafts him has to do so expecting to redshirt him his rookie season.

Round 5 James Morgan, QB, FIU Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA Lamical Perine, RB, Florida James Morgan, QB, FIU K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State James Proche, WR, SMU Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh



• James Morgan, QB, FIU: Morgan has a live arm, but some accuracy issues. He loves to fire it, but if you're looking for pretty touch throws, forget it. He displayed impressive toughness in 2019, playing through injuries. You either have that, or you don't, and I think the touch throw issues are somewhat fixable.



• Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA: Kelley was impressive at the Senior Bowl, showing off some burst, running through contact and getting to the second level. He also looked confident as a receiver. At the Combine, that burst was confirmed, when he ran a 4.49 40. In addition to being a tough inside runner, Kelley is a back who can do a lot of the same things as Miles Sanders, though maybe not with the same explosiveness, but can be something of an interchangeable piece.



• Lamical Perine, RB, Florida: Perine doesn't have great speed, but he runs with patience and vision, using mini jump cuts to pick his way through traffic, and finishing with power. He has split time in the backfield at Florida with other runners, so his odometer is reasonably low. Perine isn't particularly flashy or deficient in any areas, which would make him something of a boring pick (at least for a running back), but he would make sense as a dependable No. 2.

• Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan: Bredeson is not the most athletic guard you'll find in this class, but he's a powerful blocker who plays with good balance both in the run game and in pass protection (he was a widely recruited offensive tackle coming out of high school), and he has some nastiness in his game. His 31" T-Rex arms are concerning.



• K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State: Hill is a shifty, smooth, competitive slot receiver prospect, with a natural feel for the game. Some have him pegged as a Day 2 guy. I think the more appropriate value in a stacked WR draft is Round 5.

• Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF: Davis was the go-to guy in UCF's offense. He has good size, decent enough deep speed once he gets going, and he can win 50-50 balls, but there are concerns about his acceleration, agility, and his ability to stop and go.



• Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State: Very fun highlight reel, in which he makes all kinds of difficult catches. 6'4, 210, 4.61. Red zone guy in the NFL. I'd be more interested if the Eagles didn't draft J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round last year.

• James Proche, WR, SMU: Proche will likely be a slot receiver in the NFL. He's obviously productive, as he broke all of SMU's major receiving records, but was hurt by a bad Combine.



• Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech: Keene is a versatile piece who lined up all over the formation for Virginia Tech, and probably wasn't used as much as he should have been in their offense (21-240-5 in 2019), given his good athleticism, soft hands, and ability to fight through tacklers for extra yardage.



• Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska: Davis is short and he has small arms, which is why he'll drop to Day 3 of the draft, but he is also very strong (32 bench reps at 225) and very fast (an absurd 4.75 40), and he had good production (8 sacks) in 2019.



• Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami: Quarterman is sort of a throwback, in that he's a physical badass, but there are questions whether he can be a "three-down" linebacker in the modern NFL. If this were 20 years ago, Quarterman would probably be a Day 2 pick. In the pass-happy version of the game today, teams would prefer their linebackers to be capable of covering running backs and tight ends, and there are questions about Quarterman's ability to do so.



• Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh: Jackson is a confident corner who is excellent in run support (four FF in 2018), but may have some speed limitations.

Late Day 3 Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa Steven Montez, QB, Colorado Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee Joe Reed, WR, Virginia Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi Tyree Cleveland, WR, Florida John Hightower, WR, Boise State Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State Freddie Swain, WR, Florida Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU Darryl Williams, OG/C, Mississippi State Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State James Lynch, DE/DT, Baylor



• Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa: Stanley is a traditional big, inside-the-pocket quarterback with a strong arm. Of significant concern would be his 58.3 percent career completion percentage, and 7.2 yards per attempt.



• Steven Montez, QB, Colorado: Montez is big, he has a strong arm, and he showed off some athleticism at the Combine. The two big concerns with Montez that continually pop up in scouting reports are his processing (or lack thereof), and his high number of INTs.



• Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State: Luton is tall (6'6, 224), and was sort of a late bloomer at Oregon State. In 2019, he had 28 TDs vs. 3 INTs. He doesn't have the same arm strength as some of the other QBs listed here, but it's not awful, either. He does have better accuracy, and experience in a pro-style offense.



• Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee: Callaway is a speed receiver whose talents may have been wasted to some degree in Tennessee's offense. He did have a big yards per catch average (21.2), as well as a high career punt return average (13.6). He's one of my favorite sleepers (any position) in this draft.



• Joe Reed, WR, Virginia: Reed lined up inside, outside, and in the backfield for Virginia, but his biggest appeal will be as a returner, where he was among the best in the country.



• Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi: 4.35 speed will get him drafted.



• Tyree Cleveland, WR, Florida: Cleveland showed some speed at the Senior Bowl, but he was way behind his Florida teammate, Van Jefferson, as a route runner. He has a floor as a special teams guy.



• John Hightower, WR, Boise State: Hightower has speed, but he's also a beanpole at 6'2, 171, so there will be concerns about his ability to beat press coverage in the NFL.



• Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M: Davis is a slot guy with decent size. He did not impress at the Senior Bowl.

• Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State: Contested catch guy with good size who has a flair for the spectacular catch who finished second in the nation with 1,653 receiving yards. Bad Combine.



• Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State: Victor is a tall receiver with downfield ability, who has at least 15 yards per catch in every year he has been at OSU. Again though, bad Combine.



• Freddie Swain, WR, Florida: Toughness and decent athleticism will allow him to stick as a special teamer, but he is not thought of as a good route runner, unlike his Florida teammate, Van Jefferson.

• Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M: He's 6'4 and he ran a 4.51, so he'll probably get drafted. Bad production.



• Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State: We'll put Guidry in the same bucket as Rogers. 6'3, 4.47, but again, little production.

• Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island: I like him better than Rhode Island teammate Aaron Parker. Coulter at least has legitimate NFL speed.



• Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin: Cephus was no doubt a popular name on the pre-draft interview circuit, as he'll have to explain why he was accused of sexual assault in 2018 (he was acquitted, but missed an entire season as a result). On the field, he's a good possession receiver, but lacks the big play ability the Eagles should be coveting.

• Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU: Sullivan is a wide receiver-turned-tight end who didn't get many opportunities in LSU's star-studded offense, but he was impressive during the week of Senior Bowl practices. Linebackers couldn't cover him (not surprising), and he looked decent as a blocker (surprisingly).

• Darryl Williams, OG/C, Mississippi State: Williams started at left guard in his sophomore (2017) and junior (2018) seasons, before moving to center his senior (2019) season. Williams is more of a rugged gamer than he is a player with impressive measurables from a size or athleticism standpoint.



• Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State: Cabral fits the profile of a versatile offensive lineman that the Eagles look for in the draft. As a sophomore in 2017, Cabral was the starting left tackle. In 2018, he moved to center. In 2019, because of the absence of ASU's left tackle, Cabral had to move back to left tackle. Cabral's future in the NFL will likely be at center, but he has the smarts and experience to play multiple positions along the O-line.

• James Lynch, DE/DT, Baylor: Lynch has played inside and outside in an even-man front, and at DE in an odd-man front in Baylor's defense, and he produced wherever they put him. In his three season at Baylor, Lynch had 20 career sacks, including 13.5 in 2019.



UDFAs Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri* Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami Patrick Nelson, LB/S, SMU Douglas Coleman, S, Texas Tech* Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama Jaquarius Landrews, S, Mississippi State



• Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii: Good athleticism, and he had sweet long hair at Hawaii. He is a project in need of a major mechanics overhaul.



• Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt: I had Lipscomb earmarked as a guy I wanted to profile this year, but he had a disappointing senior season, followed by an unimpressive Senior Bowl. He has inside-outside versatility, and some believe he'll be productive in the pros. I don't see it, but if he goes undrafted, by all means.



• Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon: Big, skilled Glassboro High School product who disappointed overall at Penn State, before transferring to Oregon.



• Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami: Thomas has off-the-field concerns, but he has speed (4.45) from the slot, and is a good kick/punt returner.

• Patrick Nelson, LB/S, SMU: Nelson is something of a linebacker/safety hybrid, though less in the mold of guys like Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry, who are more cover-oriented, and more in the mold of present-day Andrew Sendejo, in that he runs around and hits people. In 2019, Nelson racked up an absurd 12.5 (!) sacks from his safety/linebacker (more linebacker than safety) spot. Obviously, he is an accomplished blitzer.

• Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama: Carter played some slot corner early at Bama, but he made a move to safety in 2019. He can play free safety, strong safety, slot corner, or the star position in Alabama's defense, and is widely thought of as one of the smartest players on the team. While that might make you think of him as a Malcolm Jenkins replacement candidate, he does not have Jenkins' athleticism.



• Jaquarius Landrews, S, Mississippi State: I just like the name Jaquarius.



