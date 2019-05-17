More Sports:

May 17, 2019

Here are early point spreads for (almost) all of the Eagles' 2019 games

By Jimmy Kempski
Here's a generic picture of a Las Vegas sportsbook, since sports gambling is what this article is about.

With the exception of Week 17, you can now bet on all Philadelphia Eagles game this season (via @PushingTheOdds), as CG Technology has released odds for all NFL games from Weeks 1-16. 

Here's a look at the early point spreads for each of the Eagles' games this season.

• Week 1: Eagles (-9) vs. Washington

• Week 2: Eagles (+1.5) at Falcons

• Week 3: Eagles (-8) vs. Lions

• Week 4: Eagles (+2) at Packers

• Week 5: Eagles (-7.5) vs. Jets

• Week 6: Eagles (+2.5) at Vikings

• Week 7: Eagles (+3) at Cowboys

• Week 8: Eagles (-3) at Bills

• Week 9: Eagles (-3) vs. Bears

• Week 10: BYE

• Week 11: Eagles (-1) vs. Patriots

• Week 12: Eagles (-3.5) vs. Seahawks

• Week 13: Eagles (-4) at Dolphins

• Week 14: Eagles (-9) vs. Giants

• Week 15: Eagles (-3.5) at Washington

• Week 16: Eagles (-3.5) vs. Cowboys

• Week 17 (no line): Eagles vs. Giants

Notes

• The Eagles, as you can see, are favorites in 11 games. They are underdogs in four. They would also certainly be favored against the Giants Week 17 if CG Technology provided a point spread for that game.

• The Eagles are the only team favored in a game over the Patriots this season.

• I personally think the above odds are too heavily weighted toward home field advantage. For example, I'd happily plunk down some money on the Eagles -3 in Buffalo, or -4 in Miami, or actually getting two points in Green Bay. Conversely, -9, -8, and -9 at home over Washington, the Lions, and the Giants, respectively, feels a little rich.

