More News:

December 11, 2023

2 police officers recovering after being wounded in Holmesburg shootout

The nonfatal shooting occurred after the suspect led authorities on a pursuit after being pulled over in Northeast Philadelphia

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
two-officers-shot-holmesburg-12112023.jpg THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Two Philadelphia police officers were recovering on Monday after being wounded in a shootout with a suspect in the Holmeburg neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Two Philadelphia police officers are recovering after being wounded in a shootout in the Holmesburg neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police said. The suspect was also still hospitalized as of Monday morning. 

The nonfatal shooting incident occurred after 2:00 a.m. Sunday when the suspect led officers on a chase after they initially attempted to pull him over at Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue. Officers were responding to reports of gunshots being fired in the area when they first happened upon the man. 


After initially seeming to adhere to officers' requests to pull over the Dodge Ram pickup truck he was driving, the suspect then fled in his vehicle, leading police on a brief chase before ramming the truck into the officers' cruiser, police said. 

When officers emerged from the damaged cruiser, the suspect allegedly began firing at them. In the shootout that ensued, one officer was struck in his ankle and his head, while another officer's nose was grazed by a bullet. Two other officers also exchanged gunfire with the suspect. 

The 40-year-old suspect, who police have not identified by name, was shot an unknown number of times and was still hospitalized in critical condition as of Monday morning. 

One of the injured officers was released from the hospital on Sunday, while the second officer remained hospitalized. That officer, who was shot twice during the shootout, is said to have been shot while on duty once before, according to 6ABC

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford said that he had communicated with both of the injured officers on Sunday and that both were expected to recover. 

"When I said they will physically recover, it still is a heavy thing, mentally, to know that you've been shot in the head, to know that you've been shot in the face, just doing your job," Stanford said at a press conference following the incident. 

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the incident. 

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Holmesburg Crime Northeast Philadelphia Police

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman making heart with hands smiling

How to maximize your year-end charitable giving
Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services

Just In

Must Read

Higher Education

Penn president Liz Magill responds to backlash after tense congressional hearing on antisemitism
Liz Magill Penn

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Women's Health

Exercise can improve metastatic breast cancer patients' quality of life, study finds
Metastatic Breast Cancer Exercise

Arts & Culture

Winter fashion has changed considerably over the last 200 years – from hand-dyed dresses to cropped car coats
Moore winter fashion exhibit

Eagles

Catching up on recent Eagles roster moves
2032_09142023_Eagles_Vikings_Christian-Elliss.jpg

Entertainment

'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei to meet fans at Collegeville Bakery toy drive
joey graziadei toy drive

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved