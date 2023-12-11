2 police officers recovering after being wounded in Holmesburg shootout

Two Philadelphia police officers are recovering after being wounded in a shootout in the Holmesburg neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police said. The suspect was also still hospitalized as of Monday morning.





The nonfatal shooting incident occurred after 2:00 a.m. Sunday when the suspect led officers on a chase after they initially attempted to pull him over at Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue. Officers were responding to reports of gunshots being fired in the area when they first happened upon the man.









After initially seeming to adhere to officers' requests to pull over the Dodge Ram pickup truck he was driving, the suspect then fled in his vehicle, leading police on a brief chase before ramming the truck into the officers' cruiser, police said.





When officers emerged from the damaged cruiser, the suspect allegedly began firing at them. In the shootout that ensued, one officer was struck in his ankle and his head, while another officer's nose was grazed by a bullet. Two other officers also exchanged gunfire with the suspect.





The 40-year-old suspect, who police have not identified by name, was shot an unknown number of times and was still hospitalized in critical condition as of Monday morning.





One of the injured officers was released from the hospital on Sunday, while the second officer remained hospitalized. That officer, who was shot twice during the shootout, is said to have been shot while on duty once before, according to 6ABC





Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford said that he had communicated with both of the injured officers on Sunday and that both were expected to recover.





"When I said they will physically recover, it still is a heavy thing, mentally, to know that you've been shot in the head, to know that you've been shot in the face, just doing your job," Stanford said at a press conference following the incident.







There were no other injuries reported as a result of the incident.



