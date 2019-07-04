Police recover bodies of husband, wife from Delaware River

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a husband and wife after their bodies were recovered from the Delaware River along the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Blvd. on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the body of a 30-year-old woman was removed from the river at about 5:46 a.m. She was pronounced dead by a medic unit at 6:40 a.m.

A 5-year-old girl was found nearby, alone in a Nissan SUV, police said. She claimed to be there with her father, though no man was immediately found in the surrounding area. Police responded to the address of the registered owner of the vehicle.

Hours later, the body of a man was found in the river and determined to be the husband of the woman found earlier and the father of the girl, police said.

The man was pronounced dead by the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit at 10:43 a.m.

The man and woman were not identified by police.

The girl was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by medics to be checked out, police said.

An investigation by the South Detective Division in the 3rd district continues.

