Police recover woman's body near Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive

June 05, 2019
Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon near the Schuylkill River.
Authorities say the woman's remains were found around 1:40 p.m. on Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive.
Police described the victim as a white woman of unknown age.
There were no weapons recovered or drug paraphernalia found at the scene.
Officials said the incident was unusual but did not immediately say whether police are investigating it as a homicide at this time.